Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled

Disturbing scenes played out on the streets of New Delhi as the Unnao rape survivor and her mother were prevented by paramilitary personnel from addressing the media during their protest against recent judicial relief granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. What began as a peaceful attempt to voice dissent quickly escalated into a troubling confrontation, raising serious questions about the treatment of survivors seeking justice.

Protest Against Court Relief Escalates

The survivor and her mother have been protesting the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant relief to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, as reported by NDTV. The protest was intended to draw public and media attention to their concerns over the court order, which they believe undermines justice in a case that has long symbolised abuse of power and institutional failure.

#WATCH | Delhi: Police remove 2017 Unnao rape case victim, her mother, and women activist Yogita Bhayana from the protest site near India Gate.



However, their attempt to speak to journalists was blocked by paramilitary forces deployed in the area. Eyewitnesses said security personnel prevented the women from stopping to address the press, leading to a tense situation as supporters and onlookers gathered.

