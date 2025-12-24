Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUnnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled

In Delhi, Unnao rape survivor and her mother were blocked by paramilitary forces from speaking to the media during a protest against court relief granted to Kuldeep Sengar, convicted in 2017 rape case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 03:13 PM (IST)

Disturbing scenes played out on the streets of New Delhi as the Unnao rape survivor and her mother were prevented by paramilitary personnel from addressing the media during their protest against recent judicial relief granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. What began as a peaceful attempt to voice dissent quickly escalated into a troubling confrontation, raising serious questions about the treatment of survivors seeking justice.

Protest Against Court Relief Escalates

The survivor and her mother have been protesting the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant relief to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, as reported by NDTV. The protest was intended to draw public and media attention to their concerns over the court order, which they believe undermines justice in a case that has long symbolised abuse of power and institutional failure.

However, their attempt to speak to journalists was blocked by paramilitary forces deployed in the area. Eyewitnesses said security personnel prevented the women from stopping to address the press, leading to a tense situation as supporters and onlookers gathered.

ALSO READ: Inside ISRO’s LVM3 ‘Baahubali’: The Heavy-Lift Rocket Powering India’s Biggest Space Missions

