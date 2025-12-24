Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has strongly criticised the suspension of sentence granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao gangrape case. A bench of the Delhi High Court has stayed the life imprisonment awarded to Sengar by a trial court in 2019, triggering sharp political and public reactions.

Reacting to the decision, Rahul Gandhi took to X to express his anger, questioning the justice system. Sources said the Congress leader may meet the Unnao gangrape survivor later this evening at around 7 pm.

Protest At India Gate After Court Order

Following the High Court’s decision on Tuesday, the survivor, her mother, and women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana staged a protest at India Gate. During the demonstration, Delhi Police removed the survivor, her mother, and Bhayana, preventing them from continuing the protest.

The incident has added to the outrage surrounding the court order, with activists and opposition leaders accusing authorities of silencing dissent.

Raising Voice In Democracy Is A Right: Rahul

Backing the survivor, Rahul Gandhi said it was deeply disturbing that a gangrape survivor was being treated this way for demanding justice. He questioned whether her “crime” was having the courage to speak up, calling the bail granted to the former BJP MLA “disappointing and shameful,” especially when the survivor continues to face harassment and lives under fear.

“Bail for rapists and criminal-like treatment of victims, what kind of justice is this?” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that suppressing voices of dissent in a democracy is itself a crime. He stressed that the survivor deserves dignity, security, and justice, not fear and helplessness.

Survivor Alleges Bail Linked To 2027 Polls

The Unnao gangrape survivor alleged that Sengar was granted bail, keeping the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind. The 2017 case had drawn nationwide attention after a truck without a number plate rammed into the car carrying the survivor.

In that incident, the survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts were killed. A separate case was registered against Sengar in connection with the crash, but in 2021, a Delhi court acquitted him, ruling that the incident could not be treated as a conspiracy due to lack of evidence.