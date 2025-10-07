Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims Priya Sachdev Interfered in His Marriage With Karisma Kapoor

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims Priya Sachdev Interfered in His Marriage With Karisma Kapoor

Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur Smith has alleged that Priya Sachdev interfered in his marriage with Karisma Kapoor, claiming Priya pursued him when he was trying to repair their relationship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The long-buried tensions between Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband, the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, have resurfaced—this time due to claims made by Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. In a recent conversation with entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, Mandhira alleged that Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Sachdev, played a key role in the breakdown of his marriage with the Bollywood actress.

The remarks come in the wake of a staggering ₹30,000 crore inheritance dispute reportedly involving Priya and Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur.

Sunjay’s sister accuses Priya of “interfering” during his marriage with Karisma

According to Mandhira, Priya inserted herself into Sunjay’s life when his relationship with Karisma was going through a turbulent phase. She alleged, "Yes, she used to message him constantly when he was with Lolo, and I know this for a fact. It's as simple as men are men. He was in a marriage, working on it, trying to fix it. He was not in the most stable place to say, 'Hey, I’m not interested.'”

Mandhira questions Priya’s intentions

Questioning Priya’s choices at the time, Mandhira added, "As a woman, when someone has had a child and another child, and you’ve also just gotten divorced, you know how painful it is. Then how and why would you come and break another family? What kind of upbringing is this? What kind of woman is that?"

Mandhira says Karisma and Sunjay could have reconciled

Mandhira further claimed that had Priya not intervened, her brother and Karisma might have reconciled. "There was a lot that happened that wasn't nice, but my father wanted them to work on it. Sanjay was going back and forth. They had a second kid — that doesn’t happen out of thin air. It happens when you’re working on a marriage. Had he been left alone, it would have worked out," she said.

However, Priya Sachdev has previously presented a completely different version of how her relationship with Sunjay began. Speaking to the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness, she had shared, "We became friends, and our friendship eventually led to our marriage after his divorce from Karisma."

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur Priya Sachdev
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Advertisement

Videos

Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Breaking: Popular Singer Maithili Thakur Sparks Speculation Of Entering Bihar Politics
Breaking: Early Winter Hits Kashmir As Sonmarg, Anantnag And Pahalgam See First Snowfall
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget