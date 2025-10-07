Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims Priya Sachdev Interfered in His Marriage With Karisma Kapoor

The long-buried tensions between Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband, the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, have resurfaced—this time due to claims made by Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. In a recent conversation with entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, Mandhira alleged that Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Sachdev, played a key role in the breakdown of his marriage with the Bollywood actress.

The remarks come in the wake of a staggering ₹30,000 crore inheritance dispute reportedly involving Priya and Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur.

Sunjay’s sister accuses Priya of “interfering” during his marriage with Karisma

According to Mandhira, Priya inserted herself into Sunjay’s life when his relationship with Karisma was going through a turbulent phase. She alleged, "Yes, she used to message him constantly when he was with Lolo, and I know this for a fact. It's as simple as men are men. He was in a marriage, working on it, trying to fix it. He was not in the most stable place to say, 'Hey, I’m not interested.'”

Mandhira questions Priya’s intentions

Questioning Priya’s choices at the time, Mandhira added, "As a woman, when someone has had a child and another child, and you’ve also just gotten divorced, you know how painful it is. Then how and why would you come and break another family? What kind of upbringing is this? What kind of woman is that?"

Mandhira says Karisma and Sunjay could have reconciled

Mandhira further claimed that had Priya not intervened, her brother and Karisma might have reconciled. "There was a lot that happened that wasn't nice, but my father wanted them to work on it. Sanjay was going back and forth. They had a second kid — that doesn’t happen out of thin air. It happens when you’re working on a marriage. Had he been left alone, it would have worked out," she said.

However, Priya Sachdev has previously presented a completely different version of how her relationship with Sunjay began. Speaking to the YouTube channel Kin and Kindness, she had shared, "We became friends, and our friendship eventually led to our marriage after his divorce from Karisma."