Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Resets Ties With India, Reopens Visa Services For Indians

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Resets Ties With India, Reopens Visa Services For Indians

The suspension had been imposed in December last year under the government of Muhammad Yunus. According to an India Today report, services resumed on Friday morning.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Bangladesh has reinstated visa services for Indian citizens nearly two months after they were suspended. The Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi restored all categories of visas on Friday (February 20, 2026).

The suspension had been imposed in December last year under the government of Muhammad Yunus. According to an India Today report, services resumed on Friday morning.

The move comes three days after the BNP-led government headed by Tariq Rahman assumed office, and is being seen as a step towards improving diplomatic ties between the two countries.

All Categories Reinstated

Medical and tourist visas, which had been halted, are now being issued again. Business and work visas had not been suspended during the earlier freeze.

The restoration marks a significant shift in bilateral engagement after weeks of strained relations.

India Begins Process To Resume Services

India has also initiated steps to fully restore visa services for Bangladeshi citizens.

Aniruddha Das, India’s senior consular officer in Sylhet, said on Thursday (February 19, 2026) that the process to resume all visa categories has begun. According to BD News24, he stated, “Medical and double-entry visas are currently being issued. Steps are being taken to resume other categories of visas, including travel.”

He added that India-Bangladesh ties are rooted in mutual respect and shared interests, and expressed confidence that all types of Indian visas would soon be issued normally.

Background: Diplomatic Tensions And Consulate Attack

Relations between the two neighbours had deteriorated following the assassination of radical political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi in Bangladesh.

After reports of Hadi’s death during treatment in Singapore, protesters gathered outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong on the night of December 18 and pelted stones at the premises.

Subsequently, India suspended operations at the Chittagong mission from December 21 until further notice. Consular and visa services between the two countries were halted in December 2025 amid the diplomatic strain.

With visa services now being restored on both sides, the development indicates a possible easing of tensions as Bangladesh enters a new political phase under Prime Minister Tariq Rahman.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are visa services between Bangladesh and India fully restored?

Bangladesh has reinstated all categories of visas for Indian citizens. India has also begun the process to resume all visa categories for Bangladeshi citizens.

Why were visa services suspended?

Visa services were halted in December 2025 due to diplomatic tensions following the assassination of an activist and an attack on the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong.

Which visa categories were affected by the suspension?

Medical and tourist visas were halted. Business and work visas for Bangladesh were not suspended. India is currently issuing medical and double-entry visas, with travel visas to follow.

What has led to the resumption of visa services?

The restoration of visa services is seen as a step towards improving diplomatic ties, especially with the assumption of office by the BNP-led government in Bangladesh.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Bangladesh Tarique Rahman Visa Services Reopened For Indians
