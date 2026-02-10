Assam SIR Final Voter List Published: Electorate Drops To 24.9 Million

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The final electoral roll for Assam has been published following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the total number of voters standing at 24.9 million. This marks a decline of 0.97 per cent compared to the draft voter list, which had recorded 25.2 million voters, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam.

The final list comprises 12.4 million male voters, 12.4 million female voters and 343 voters registered under the third gender category.

Over 2.4 Lakh Names Removed After Verification Drive

The Joint Chief Electoral Officer confirmed that 2.43 lakh names were removed from the draft roll during the revision process. As part of the SIR exercise, verification was carried out in more than 6.1 million households across the state.

Thousands of election officials, booth-level officers and supervisors were involved in the exercise. Political parties also participated in monitoring the process by deploying 61,533 booth-level agents. Following the revision, 31,486 polling stations have been designated across Assam.

Special Revision Conducted Months Ahead of Assembly Polls

The special revision was carried out between November 22 and December 20, nearly six months ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, which are scheduled for March or April.

According to earlier draft rolls, Assam had 25,109,754 voters, excluding 93,021 D-voters. During the revision, the names of 10,56,291 individuals were deleted due to death, relocation or duplicate entries.

D-Voters Listed Separately

D-voters, or “doubtful voters”, are individuals whose citizenship status is under scrutiny. They are identified by tribunals constituted under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and are not permitted to vote. Such individuals are not issued voter identity cards, and their details are listed separately in the draft electoral roll.

SIR To Continue After Elections: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a comprehensive Special Intensive Revision would be conducted again after the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has reviewed the state’s preparedness for the polls during a two-day meeting, assessing district-level readiness, security arrangements and coordination with enforcement agencies.