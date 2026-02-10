Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assam SIR Final Voter List Published: Electorate Drops To 24.9 Million

Assam SIR Final Voter List Published: Electorate Drops To 24.9 Million

The final list comprises 12.4 million male voters, 12.4 million female voters and 343 voters registered under the third gender category.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
The final electoral roll for Assam has been published following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the total number of voters standing at 24.9 million. This marks a decline of 0.97 per cent compared to the draft voter list, which had recorded 25.2 million voters, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam.

The final list comprises 12.4 million male voters, 12.4 million female voters and 343 voters registered under the third gender category.

Over 2.4 Lakh Names Removed After Verification Drive

The Joint Chief Electoral Officer confirmed that 2.43 lakh names were removed from the draft roll during the revision process. As part of the SIR exercise, verification was carried out in more than 6.1 million households across the state.

Thousands of election officials, booth-level officers and supervisors were involved in the exercise. Political parties also participated in monitoring the process by deploying 61,533 booth-level agents. Following the revision, 31,486 polling stations have been designated across Assam.

Special Revision Conducted Months Ahead of Assembly Polls

The special revision was carried out between November 22 and December 20, nearly six months ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, which are scheduled for March or April.

According to earlier draft rolls, Assam had 25,109,754 voters, excluding 93,021 D-voters. During the revision, the names of 10,56,291 individuals were deleted due to death, relocation or duplicate entries.

D-Voters Listed Separately

D-voters, or “doubtful voters”, are individuals whose citizenship status is under scrutiny. They are identified by tribunals constituted under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and are not permitted to vote. Such individuals are not issued voter identity cards, and their details are listed separately in the draft electoral roll.

SIR To Continue After Elections: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a comprehensive Special Intensive Revision would be conducted again after the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has reviewed the state’s preparedness for the polls during a two-day meeting, assessing district-level readiness, security arrangements and coordination with enforcement agencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total number of voters in Assam's final electoral roll?

The final electoral roll for Assam has 24.9 million voters. This is a decrease of 0.97% from the draft roll.

How many names were removed from the draft voter list?

During the revision process, 2.43 lakh names were removed from the draft electoral roll. This was after a verification drive involving millions of households.

When was the Special Intensive Revision conducted?

The Special Intensive Revision was carried out between November 22 and December 20. This was nearly six months before the Assam Assembly elections.

Who are 'D-voters' in Assam?

D-voters are individuals whose citizenship is under scrutiny and are identified by tribunals. They are not allowed to vote and their details are listed separately.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Assam SIR Final Voter List Published Electorate Drops To 24.9 Million
