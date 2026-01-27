Explorer
Arijit Singh Hints At Stepping Away From Playback Singing In Cryptic New Year Post
Indian singer Arijit Singh has announced that he will not be taking up any new assignments as a playback vocalist. In a New Year message to fans, he thanked listeners for their love and support over the years. Calling it the end of a “wonderful journey,” the singer said he has decided to step away from playback singing.
