HomeNewsArijit Singh Hints At Stepping Away From Playback Singing In Cryptic New Year Post

Arijit Singh Hints At Stepping Away From Playback Singing In Cryptic New Year Post

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 08:41 PM (IST)

Indian singer Arijit Singh has announced that he will not be taking up any new assignments as a playback vocalist. In a New Year message to fans, he thanked listeners for their love and support over the years. Calling it the end of a “wonderful journey,” the singer said he has decided to step away from playback singing.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Embed widget