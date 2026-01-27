Sanjay Mishra–Neena Gupta Reunite As The Dark, Gritty Trailer Of Vadh 2 Drops

Power-packed performers Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have joined forces yet again for another instalment in the thriller franchise, "Vadh 2".

Before the drama reaches the audience on February 6, the makers have unveiled the captivating trailer of the forthcoming thriller-mystery.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the preview introduces us to another story of raw justice. While Sanjay Mishra is seen as a police officer, Neena Gupta plays an inmate. Fate once again brings them face to face with a heartless beast, who needs to be eliminated on an urgent basis.

Whether Sanjay is able to get out of this unscathed makes for an entertaining watch. The trailer underscores performances marked by gravitas and authenticity, anchoring the film’s emotional intensity.

Along with Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta as the lead, "Vadh 2" enjoys an ensemble cast with Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, and new actors Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, and Yogita Bihani in crucial roles.

A Luv Films presentation, "Vadh 2", has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Speaking about the film, writer & director Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller–mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined.”

Producer Luv Ranjan added, “Vadh 2 takes forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story. What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors- Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and joining them is Kumud Mishra and together their powerful screen presence reinforces our belief that strong stories transcend age and convention.”

