HomeNewsIndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details

IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details

IndiGo has suspended flights to multiple Central Asian cities and Tbilisi until February 11, 2026, citing regional tensions around Iran and prioritising passenger and crew safety.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 05:03 PM (IST)

IndiGo on Tuesday announced the suspension of flights to and from several Central Asian destinations, including Almaty, Baku and Tashkent, along with Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, until February 11, 2026, citing escalating tensions in Iran. The airline said the move was part of a cautious and proactive strategy to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. “Taking into account developments around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to the schedule of some flights. We are taking a cautious and proactive approach, with customer and crew safety as our highest priority,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Flights Under Review, Refunds Offered

In a travel advisory, the airline noted that its flight operations are under continuous review as the situation evolves. Affected passengers have been offered the option to rebook on alternate flights or opt for a full refund through IndiGo’s official website. IndiGo also assured customers that any further changes to its flight schedule would be communicated promptly. “As the situation continues to evolve, flight operations remain under review, and any further updates or changes will be communicated in a timely manner. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the airline added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has IndiGo suspended flights to certain Central Asian destinations?

IndiGo has suspended flights to destinations like Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent due to escalating tensions in Iran. This is a proactive measure for passenger and crew safety.

What is the duration of the flight suspensions?

The suspension of flights to these destinations is in effect until February 11, 2026. IndiGo is continuously reviewing the situation.

What options are available for passengers affected by these flight suspensions?

Affected passengers can choose to rebook on alternate flights or receive a full refund. These options can be accessed through IndiGo's official website.

Will IndiGo provide updates on further schedule changes?

Yes, IndiGo has assured customers that any further changes to its flight schedule will be communicated promptly. They are monitoring the evolving situation.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
