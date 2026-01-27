IndiGo on Tuesday announced the suspension of flights to and from several Central Asian destinations, including Almaty, Baku and Tashkent, along with Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, until February 11, 2026, citing escalating tensions in Iran. The airline said the move was part of a cautious and proactive strategy to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. “Taking into account developments around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to the schedule of some flights. We are taking a cautious and proactive approach, with customer and crew safety as our highest priority,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Flights Under Review, Refunds Offered

In a travel advisory, the airline noted that its flight operations are under continuous review as the situation evolves. Affected passengers have been offered the option to rebook on alternate flights or opt for a full refund through IndiGo’s official website. IndiGo also assured customers that any further changes to its flight schedule would be communicated promptly. “As the situation continues to evolve, flight operations remain under review, and any further updates or changes will be communicated in a timely manner. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the airline added.