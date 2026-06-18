Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ahmedabad, Fourth Such Case In A Month

A 17-year-old student preparing for the NEET examination died by suicide in Ahmedabad's New Ranip area in the early hours of June 17.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2:30 am at Aristo Anandam Flats. The student allegedly cut through the grill of the balcony attached to his bedroom on the sixth floor of Block B and jumped. A security guard reportedly witnessed the fall and alerted others.

The student died on the spot. His body has been sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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During the preliminary investigation, police found that the deceased was preparing for the NEET entrance examination. However, the exact reason behind the suicide has not yet been determined.

Police officials have spoken to the student's family, who stated that he had not expressed any fear or anxiety regarding the examination. According to family members, he had not shown concern about NEET or the upcoming re-examination. They also said that his earlier NEET examination had gone well.

The student was scheduled to appear for the NEET re-test. Investigators will examine his laptop and mobile phone as part of the inquiry. Police will also question his friends and family members to determine the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

After receiving information about the case, officers from Sabarmati Police Station reached the spot and began an investigation. Further inquiries are underway.

Recent NEET Aspirant Deaths Raise Concerns

The incident in Ahmedabad comes amid a series of reported deaths involving NEET aspirants across the country.

On June 15, a 22-year-old student in Sikar, Rajasthan, who was preparing for his third attempt at the medical entrance examination, died by suicide. Reports stated that he left behind a note expressing despair.

A day later, on June 16, a 24-year-old NEET aspirant in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was found dead in her room. According to reports, she left a note apologising to her parents for what she described as her inability to clear the examination.

Another 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, triggering fresh protests against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and reigniting the state's long-standing demand for exemption from the medical entrance examination.

Police identified the student as Anunkeerthana, who had already appeared for NEET twice and was preparing to take the examination again. Investigators said she was distressed over having to reappear for the test following the recent NEET question paper leak, which led to a re-test for affected candidates.

Following these incidents, concerns have once again been raised regarding the pressures faced by students preparing for highly competitive entrance examinations.

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CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts on X

Reacting to recent reports involving NEET aspirants, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X, "Another NEET aspirant commits suicide in Tamil Nadu.

When will the PM sack the Education Minister?

Is one incompetent minister more important than students?"

Another NEET aspirant commits suicide in Tamil Nadu.



When will the PM sack the Education Minister?



Is one incompetent minister more important than students? pic.twitter.com/EM80qj6uXB — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 18, 2026

Meanwhile, police in Ahmedabad are continuing their investigation into the death of the 17-year-old student. Officials have stated that the exact reason behind the suicide remains unknown, and the student's laptop, mobile phone, and other digital devices will be examined as part of the inquiry. Police will also question friends and family members to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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