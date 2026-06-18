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HomeEducationRe-NEET 2026 Admit Card: NTA Allows Candidates To Download Hall Tickets Before Bank Detail Verification

Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card: NTA Allows Candidates To Download Hall Tickets Before Bank Detail Verification

NTA allows Re-NEET UG 2026 admit card download without bank verification. Check direct link, refund process, exam date and latest updates.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 09:59 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a significant relief measure for candidates appearing in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination. Following concerns raised by several aspirants regarding difficulties in accessing their admit cards, the agency has revised the process and now permits candidates to download their hall tickets without first submitting or confirming their bank account information. 

The move comes after the NTA received numerous requests from students who faced challenges in completing the bank details section for various reasons. To ensure that no candidate is inconvenienced ahead of the examination, the agency has provided flexibility regarding the submission of refund-related account information. 

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Indian Air Force Airlifts Question Exam Papers To 18 Sites Nationwide

NTA Offers Two Choices for Refund Verification 

Under the updated arrangement, candidates can either provide and verify their bank account details immediately or complete the process at a later stage. This means aspirants no longer need to wait for account verification before accessing their admit cards. 

Sharing the update on X, the NTA said: 

"NEET (UG) 2026 Aspirants: Download Your Admit Card Now! 

Good news! NTA has now enabled NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Card download without requiring you to enter or confirm your bank account details first. 

If you were unable to download your admit card earlier because of pending bank details, you can now: 

  • Download your Admit Card immediately 
  • Complete bank account verification later 
  • Still remain eligible for the examination fee refund process" 

Candidates Advised to Download Admit Cards Without Delay 

With the re-examination scheduled for 21 June 2026, candidates are encouraged to obtain their admit cards as soon as possible. Students should carefully review all information printed on the document, including the examination centre address, reporting time, and other important instructions. 

Any discrepancy found in the admit card should be reported promptly to avoid complications on the day of the examination. 

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Result May 2026 Releasing Today On icai.org, Here's How To Check

Background: Re-NEET Conducted After Exam Cancellation 

The original NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on 3 May 2026. However, the test was subsequently cancelled following allegations and investigations related to a paper leak. The development affected more than 22 lakh candidates who had appeared for the examination across India. 

To ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of the admission process, authorities decided to conduct a re-examination. The latest relaxation in admit card access is expected to help candidates complete essential formalities smoothly before the revised test date. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
NTA NEET Re-test Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Download Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Download Without Bank Verification Re-NEET UG 2026
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