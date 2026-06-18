Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a key meeting at around 10 am to review preparations for the upcoming Re-NEET examination, according to sources in the Ministry of Education.

More than 50 state representatives and senior officials from the Ministry of Education participated in the meeting. While several officials joined through video conferencing, others attended in person at the Ministry's office in Kartavya Bhavan.

During the review, state officials were specifically asked whether they had received any complaints or information regarding the transportation of Re-NEET examination papers. In response, officials stated that the situation was "Under Control" and that no issues had been reported so far.

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The discussion comes amid claims circulating on social media that a vehicle carrying Re-NEET question papers had broken down during transit, raising concerns about the security of the examination process.

However, sources in the Ministry of Education have dismissed these claims and described them as incorrect. The ministry sources clarified that no such incident had been reported and that the arrangements related to the transportation and security of examination papers remain under control.

NTA Allows Admit Card Download Without Bank Verification

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a major relief for candidates appearing in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination. Responding to concerns raised by several aspirants who were facing difficulties accessing their admit cards, the agency revised the process and allowed candidates to download their hall tickets without first submitting or verifying their bank account details.

The decision came after NTA received multiple requests from students who were unable to complete the bank details section for various reasons. To ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience ahead of the examination, the agency introduced flexibility in the refund-related verification process.

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Under the revised arrangement, candidates can now download their admit cards immediately and complete the bank account verification process at a later stage, while still remaining eligible for the examination fee refund process. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth access to examination documents and reducing last-minute difficulties for students preparing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination.

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