Andhra Couple Dies In US Road Accident Days After Visiting India, Children Critical

HomeNewsAndhra Couple Dies In US Road Accident Days After Visiting India, Children Critical

An Andhra couple from Palakollu died in a tragic US road accident just days after returning from India, leaving behind two children who survived but are seriously injured.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A deep sense of sadness has gripped Palakollu town in Andhra Pradesh after a Telugu couple died in a tragic road accident in the United States, just days after returning from India. The couple had recently visited their hometown to meet family members and celebrate special moments together. Their sudden death has left relatives, friends, and the entire town in shock. 

The tragedy has become even more painful as their two children survived the crash but were seriously injured and are now receiving treatment in a US hospital.

Andhra Couple Dies In Road Accident In The US

The victims have been identified as Krishna Kishore, a 45-year-old software engineer, and his wife, Asha, aged 40. Both were natives of Palakollu and had been living in the United States for work. 

The accident occurred in Washington while the family was travelling together in their vehicle. The impact was severe, and both parents died on the spot.

Their two children, a son and a daughter, were also in the car at the time of the crash. Emergency services reached the scene quickly and shifted the injured children to a nearby hospital. 

Doctors have confirmed that both children sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition remains a major concern for the family in India, who are anxiously waiting for updates from the US.

What makes the incident more heartbreaking is the timing. Just ten days earlier, the family had been in Palakollu, spending time with relatives and friends. Locals recall seeing the family happily meeting loved ones before leaving for the US.

After departing India, the family had a layover in Dubai, where they celebrated the New Year together before continuing their journey.

Palakollu Family Tragedy Shocks Relatives & Telugu Community

News of the accident spread quickly in Palakollu, leaving the town in mourning. Friends and neighbours are finding it hard to believe that the family they recently saw off has met with such a tragic end. Many described the couple as warm, cheerful, and deeply connected to their roots.

Members of the Telugu community in Washington, along with the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), are reportedly extending support. Efforts are underway to help the injured children and assist the family with arrangements, including the repatriation of the couple’s mortal remains.

A close family friend said the couple appeared extremely happy during their recent visit. For the extended family in India, the focus now remains on the recovery of the children, as they wait for further medical updates from the United States.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
