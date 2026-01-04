Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ashish Vidyarthi And Wife Rupali Barua Injured In Guwahati Road Accident, Actor Reassures Fans

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati. The actor says both are recovering well.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Late Friday night, a road accident in Guwahati involving veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua left fans across the country concerned. The couple sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding motorcycle, triggering a wave of online anxiety. However, Vidyarthi’s calm and reassuring messages since the incident have helped ease worries, with the actor confirming that both are recovering and under proper medical care.

ALSO READ: Ikkis Box Office Day 3: Agastya Nanda’s War Film Shows Weekend Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore Mark

The incident occurred near Zoo Tiniali when the couple was crossing the road after having dinner at a nearby private hotel. According to local reports, a motorcycle travelling from Dispur towards Chandmari struck them at high speed.

Vidyarthi suffered an injury to his leg, while Barua sustained a head injury. Both were immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed their condition as stable. Barua, however, continues to remain under medical observation.

Biker In Critical Condition, Police Begin Investigation

The motorcyclist involved in the crash was also seriously injured and taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Early medical assessments indicated heavy bleeding. A subsequent breathalyser test confirmed that the rider was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The Geetanagar traffic police have seized the motorcycle and launched an investigation into the incident.

Ashish Vidyarthi Reassures Fans With Video Message

As news of the accident spread online, Vidyarthi addressed fans through social media by sharing a video message. He wrote, "Rupali and I are well. We are under observation but doing well. Thank you for your love."

In the video, he further explained:

"Yes, it has happened; we faced minor injuries. But all's well. Nothing to sensationalise. Thank you so much. Please spread this video. Let everyone know we are fine. Your best wishes are with Rupali."

Actor Shares Recovery Update The Next Day

On Saturday, the actor went live once again on social media, reassuring supporters that both he and his wife were recovering steadily. He described the incident as minor and also mentioned that the injured biker had regained consciousness.

About The Couple

Ashish Vidyarthi, celebrated for his commanding screen presence, particularly in antagonist roles, has enjoyed a prolific career across multiple Indian film industries, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali cinema. His well-known films include 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Vaastav: The Reality, Refugee, Soldier, and Joru Ka Ghulam, among many others.

He married Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in May 2023. He was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
