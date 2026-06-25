After 41 Years, Canada’s CSIS Names Khalistani Extremists In Air India Flight 182 Bombing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSIS publicly confirmed Khalistani extremists bombed Air India 182.

Attack killed 329, Canada's deadliest terror event in history.

Statement seen as formal acknowledgment of Khalistani extremist role.

Forty-one years after the bombing of Air India Flight 182, Canada’s intelligence agency has publicly stated that the attack was carried out by Canada-based Khalistani extremists.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service described the Kanishka bombing as a heinous terrorist attack and said a bomb planted by Canada-based Khalistani extremists caused the aircraft to explode on June 23, 1985.

Air India Flight 182 was operating on the Montreal-London-New Delhi route when the explosion occurred at an altitude of around 9,400 metres in Irish airspace. The aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 329 people on board.

CSIS Calls It Canada’s Deadliest Terror Attack

In a Facebook post marking National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, CSIS paid tribute to those killed in the attack.

“On National Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, CSIS remembers the 329 people aboard Air India Flight 182 who lost their lives in this heinous terrorist attack,” the agency said.

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CSIS added: “On June 23, 1985, a bomb planted by Canada-based Khalistani extremists exploded on a plane, killing everyone on board. Most of the victims were Canadians. This is the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history and marked a turning point for our national security community. CSIS had been in existence less than a year at the time. For the past four decades, we have been committed to protecting Canadians from politically, religiously, and ideologically motivated violence.”

Canada Marks June 23 As Terrorism Victims Remembrance Day

Canada has observed June 23 as National Terrorism Victims Remembrance Day since the bombing. Permanent memorials have also been established in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

However, the latest CSIS statement is being seen as a formal acknowledgement of the involvement of Canada-based Khalistani extremists in the bombing.

India Reaffirms Resolve Against Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar paid tribute to the victims on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the 41st anniversary of the attack.

He said India reiterated its resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the bombing as the “worst attack in Canada’s history” and said Canada stood against all forms of violent extremism.

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