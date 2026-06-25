UP Cracks Down On Coaching Centres After Lucknow Fire Kills 15; 6 Institutes Sealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh intensified inspections following Lucknow's deadly Aliganj fire.

Authorities sealed many institutions statewide citing safety, permit violations.

Inspections found inadequate fire safety, unapproved plans, and unregistered operations.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh authorities on Wednesday intensified inspections of coaching centres, libraries and other educational institutions across the state in the wake of the Aliganj fire tragedy in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives earlier this week.

In Lucknow, teams of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the fire department and the electricity department continued inspections of educational institutions and commercial establishments.

LDA zonal in-charge Devansh Trivedi said a major coaching centre in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, was sealed after inspectors found multiple violations.

"Classes were being conducted when we reached the premises. We found encroachment in the setback area, deviations from the approved building plan and dead-end portions in the structure. There were several irregularities due to which students and occupants would not have been able to evacuate safely during an emergency," Trivedi said.

He said the team inspected classrooms and fire-fighting equipment and found significant deficiencies, leading to the sealing of the premises.

Officials said at least six coaching institutes were sealed during inspections in Lucknow’s Aliganj-Kapoorthala area. Institutions that were unable to produce approved building plans and other mandatory documents were served notices. Operators were directed to comply with fire safety and other regulatory norms or face further action.

In Bahraich, Chief Fire Officer Vishal Ramanuj Gaur said joint teams comprising police, revenue, education and fire department officials were carrying out surprise inspections on the instructions of District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi.

"Seven libraries inspected on Wednesday were found closed. Several coaching institutes were also shut, while some functioning centres were vacated until compliance with safety standards is ensured," Gaur said.

He said inspections were examining entry and exit arrangements, availability of fire-fighting equipment, fire safety registrations, approved building maps and coaching licences.

"It is also being verified whether buildings being used for coaching activities have approval for commercial use and whether staircases and emergency exits are adequate as per occupancy and building dimensions," he added.

In Mathura, district authorities sealed more than two dozen coaching centres, libraries, hotels and guest houses following a special drive launched after an emergency meeting chaired by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

Officials said six coaching centres, four libraries and two hotels in Mathura, besides 16 guest houses in Vrindavan, were sealed for operating without adequate safety measures, approved building plans or mandatory registrations.

City Magistrate Anupam Mishra said action was taken against establishments functioning from basements and underground premises without proper safeguards. Officials noted that only 57 of nearly 300 coaching centres in Mathura were registered.

In Aligarh, District Magistrate Avinash Kumar announced the formation of a joint committee to inspect compliance with fire safety norms in schools, coaching centres, libraries, malls, cinema halls, hospitals and multi-storey buildings.

In Jalaun, more than a dozen coaching institutes in Orai town were sealed during a special enforcement drive. District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey said inspections of institutes, including Infinity Vision, Bhadauria Classes, Lakshya Coaching and Sigma Academy, found them operating without mandatory permissions and lacking fire safety systems, emergency exits and building safety measures.

“Five joint teams have been formed to inspect coaching institutes and hospitals. Strict action will continue against establishments operating without legal permission, from basements or in violation of safety norms,” Pandey said.

Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh said there would be no compromise on students' safety.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police and authorities sealed nine coaching institutes for lacking valid registration and one hotel for inadequate fire safety measures. Notices were issued to 12 other institutions over safety deficiencies.

Police said 66 institutions had been inspected since Tuesday. "On Wednesday, the joint team inspected 46 coaching institutes. Fire safety systems in two institutes were found non-compliant, and action is underway," officials said.

Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandad directed strict enforcement of fire safety norms in high-rise buildings, malls, hospitals, schools, coaching institutes and industrial units.

"Fire safety standards must be complied with fully. Violations will invite sealing and punitive action," he said during a disaster management review meeting, while also directing regular inspections and awareness drives.

Authorities across the state said the crackdown would continue in the coming days as part of efforts to prevent a recurrence of tragedies such as the Aliganj fire.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)