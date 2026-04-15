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HomeLifestyleWorld Art Day 2026: 9 Famous Indian Painting Styles That Showcase Rich Culture And Creativity

World Art Day 2026: 9 Famous Indian Painting Styles That Showcase Rich Culture And Creativity

Celebrate World Art Day with iconic Indian artforms that reflect rich heritage, creativity, and timeless cultural traditions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • World Art Day celebrates creativity's role in global culture and expression.
  • India's diverse art forms share history, beliefs, and daily life.
  • Traditional Indian art includes Madhubani, Warli, Pattachitra, and Kalamkari.
  • Other notable styles are Phad, Tanjore, Kalighat, Gond, and Pichwai.

Celebrated every year on April 15, World Art Day celebrates the power of creativity and its role in shaping cultures, ideas, and human expression across the globe. Recognised by UNESCO in 2019, the day highlights how art continues to inspire dialogue, innovation, and a deeper understanding of the world around us.

In a country as diverse as India, art is not just an expression, it is a living tradition. From ancient tribal paintings to intricate royal styles, each art form carries stories of history, belief, and everyday life.

Here’s a look at some of India’s most iconic artforms that continue to keep its cultural spirit alive.

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Madhubani Painting

(Image Source: x/ biharfoundation)
(Image Source: x/ biharfoundation)

Also known as Mithila art, Madhubani originated in Bihar and has been practiced since ancient times. Created mostly by women, it uses geometric patterns to depict gods, nature, and daily life, often symbolising a spiritual connection with the divine.

Warli Painting

(Image Source: x/ GujaratTourism)
(Image Source: x/ GujaratTourism)

One of India’s oldest tribal art forms, Warli painting began around 2500-3000 BCE in Gujarat. With simple shapes like circles and triangles, it beautifully captures everyday activities such as farming, dancing, and rituals.

Pattachitra

(Image Source: x/ Indraketu1)
(Image Source: x/ Indraketu1)

Originating in Odisha and West Bengal, Pattachitra translates to 'painting on canvas.' This traditional art form mainly depicts mythological themes, especially stories related to Lord Krishna and the Vaishnava tradition.

Kalamkari Painting

(Image Source: Pinterest/ MeMerakiArt)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ MeMerakiArt)

Kalamkari, meaning 'pen art,' comes from Andhra Pradesh and is created using natural dyes. It exists in two styles, block printing and hand-drawn designs, both known for their intricate storytelling on fabric.

Phad Painting

(Image Source: Pinterest/ singhpuransiddharth9)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ singhpuransiddharth9)

Phad painting from Rajasthan is done on long pieces of cloth, often illustrating tales of local deities and heroic adventures. Its vibrant colours and narrative style make it both a visual and storytelling tradition.

Tanjore Painting

(Image Source: Pinterest/ shahnilam24)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ shahnilam24)

Originating in Tamil Nadu, Tanjore paintings are known for their rich colours and use of gold foil. Created on wooden planks, these artworks often depict Hindu gods and stand out for their opulent finish.

Kalighat Painting

(Image Source: Pinterest/ anantbreakingidea)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ anantbreakingidea)

Developed in Kolkata during the 19th century, Kalighat paintings began with mythological themes but later evolved to reflect social issues. Artists used this medium to comment on society in a bold and expressive way.

Gond Painting

(Image Source: Pinterest/ JamudaStarArtGallery)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ JamudaStarArtGallery)

This tribal art form from Madhya Pradesh celebrates nature through vibrant patterns and colours. Traditionally made using natural materials, Gond paintings often feature animals, plants, and elements of the natural world.

Pichwai Painting

(Image Source: Pinterest/ artisera)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ artisera)

Pichwai paintings from Rajasthan are large cloth artworks created to depict stories of Lord Krishna. Traditionally hung in temples, they serve both as decoration and a medium of storytelling for devotees.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is World Art Day?

World Art Day is celebrated annually on April 15 to honor creativity and its global impact. Recognized by UNESCO in 2019, it highlights art's role in inspiring dialogue and understanding.

Where did Madhubani painting originate?

Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila art, originated in Bihar. It is an ancient art form primarily created by women, often depicting gods and daily life with geometric patterns.

What is Pattachitra art?

Pattachitra, meaning 'painting on canvas,' originates from Odisha and West Bengal. This traditional art form primarily illustrates mythological themes, especially those related to Lord Krishna.

What is unique about Tanjore paintings?

Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu are known for their rich colors and the use of gold foil. Created on wooden planks, these artworks typically depict Hindu gods and have an opulent finish.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Art Day 2026 Indian Paintings Indian Artforms Traditional Indian Paintings Famous Indian Art Styles
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