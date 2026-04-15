Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom It signifies renewal, unity, and a fresh start.

Celebrated on April 15 every year, Pohela Baisakh marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and the first day of the month of Baisakh. Across Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh, the festival arrives with colour, music, and a renewed sense of hope. Streets come alive with festivities, homes fill with warmth, and communities come together to welcome a fresh start.

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More than just a calendar event, Pohela Baisakh reflects a cultural reset, an opportunity to leave behind the past and step into the new year with positivity. With vibrant parades, soulful music, and traditional delicacies, the day beautifully blends celebration with emotion. 'Shubho Noboborsho' echoes everywhere, carrying wishes of happiness and prosperity.

History Of Pohela Baisakh

The origins of Pohela Baisakh trace back to the reign of Akbar around 1584. During his rule, the Bengali calendar was introduced by aligning the lunar Hijri calendar with the Hindu solar calendar. This change made it easier to streamline tax collection, especially for farmers who depended on seasonal harvest cycles.

Over time, what began as an administrative reform gradually transformed into a vibrant cultural celebration. The day also became associated with the tradition of clearing old dues, known as haal khata, symbolising a fresh financial and emotional beginning without carrying past burdens forward.

Significance Of The Festival

Pohela Baisakh holds deep cultural and social meaning for Bengali communities around the world. It represents renewal, unity, and the joy of new beginnings. On this day, people dress in new clothes, symbolising a clean slate and a hopeful start to the year ahead.

In Bangladesh, the festival is observed as a public holiday and forms an important part of the country’s secular identity. People offer prayers for prosperity and well-being, while businesses open new account books as part of the haal khata tradition. At its heart, the festival promotes harmony, shared heritage, and a collective sense of belonging.

How Is Pohela Baisakh Celebrated?

The celebrations are lively and deeply rooted in tradition. One of the most striking highlights is the Mangal Shobhajatra, a grand procession featuring masks, folk motifs, and traditional music. Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2016, this procession reflects the spirit of unity and cultural pride.

Cultural programs add to the festive charm, often including songs by Rabindranath Tagore, along with folk dances and poetry recitations. Food plays an equally important role. Traditional dishes like panta bhaat (fermented rice), ilish maachh (hilsa fish), and sweets such as rosogolla and sandesh are widely enjoyed.

Fairs, known as Pohela Boishakh melas, further enhance the experience. These gatherings showcase rural crafts, handmade toys, and local delicacies, creating a festive atmosphere that appeals to all generations.

Interesting Facts About Pohela Baisakh

The Bengali New Year is believed to have begun during the Mughal era as part of an effort to simplify taxation.

The tradition of haal khata symbolises settling past accounts and starting anew.

The Mangal Shobhajatra procession has gained global recognition as a cultural heritage event.

The festival is closely associated with music and poetry, especially the works of Rabindranath Tagore.

It is celebrated across borders, uniting Bengali communities in India and Bangladesh through shared traditions.