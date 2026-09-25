India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleWoke Up With A Headache After Drinking? Here's What To Know Before Taking Medicine

Woke Up With A Headache After Drinking? Here's What To Know Before Taking Medicine

Can you take medicine after drinking alcohol? Know how alcohol can interact with paracetamol, antibiotics, painkillers and other medicines, and why doctors advise caution.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle, ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • No safe interval exists; always consult doctors about interactions.

Drank alcohol and planning to take medicine? Doctors warn that the combination may not always be safe. Combining alcohol with medication can lead to unpredictable interactions, as both are processed by the liver and can strain the body. Depending on the drug, taking medicine after drinking can cause symptoms ranging from severe dizziness to liver damage or dangerous drops in blood pressure. Here’s what you need to know.

Alcohol + Medicine: Why The Concern?

After a party or social gathering, people may take medicines for headaches, acidity or other discomforts. But combining alcohol with certain medicines can increase the risk of side effects and put additional stress on the liver.

READ MORE | Doc Talk | Feeling Dizzy When You Stand Up? Doctor Explains When It's Normal And When To Worry

The Liver Has To Process Both

Alcohol and many medicines are processed by the liver. When both are consumed around the same time, their effects can interact and, depending on the medicine, increase the risk of adverse reactions. Possible symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting and breathing difficulties.

Be Careful With Paracetamol

Paracetamol is commonly used for fever and pain. However, repeated or excessive use of paracetamol along with alcohol can increase the strain on the liver and may cause liver damage. Do not self-medicate after drinking.

Strong Painkillers Can Be Riskier

Some powerful painkillers, including opioid medicines such as oxycodone, can have dangerous interactions with alcohol. The combination may increase the risk of excessive sedation, slowed breathing and overdose.

What About BP Medicines?

Alcohol may lower blood pressure. For people taking medicines that also reduce blood pressure, the combination can potentially cause excessive BP reduction, dizziness or even fainting.

Diabetes Medicines Need Caution Too

Alcohol can affect blood sugar levels. When combined with certain diabetes medicines, it may increase the risk of blood sugar dropping too low. This can be particularly concerning for older adults and people taking regular medication.

READ MORE | Doc Talk | COPD Symptoms: Early Warning Signs You Should Know Before Lung Damage Worsens

What About Antibiotics?

Not every antibiotic interacts with alcohol in the same way.

However, alcohol may worsen certain side effects and can interfere with recovery. Some specific antibiotics can have particularly serious interactions with alcohol. Never assume that a few hours' gap makes every medicine safe.

Is There A Safe Time Gap?

There is no single time gap that works for every medicine and every person. The safe interval depends on the drug, dosage, amount of alcohol consumed, medical history and other medicines being taken. That is why doctors or pharmacists should be consulted when there is any doubt.

Doctors' Advice

Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, a liver-transplant expert at Medanta Hospital, advises people who are already taking medication to seek medical or pharmacist advice about alcohol use. The effect of alcohol can vary depending on the medicine and the individual.

Don't take medicines on your own after drinking alcohol.

Check the medicine label, speak to a doctor or pharmacist when needed, and avoid assuming that an ordinary painkiller or other common medicine is automatically safe with alcohol.

Health Disclaimer: This story is for general informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. If you have taken alcohol with a medicine and develop severe dizziness, difficulty breathing, fainting, unusual drowsiness or other serious symptoms, seek urgent medical care.

 

 

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do if I am on medication and plan to drink alcohol?

Always seek advice from your doctor or pharmacist about alcohol use. Do not self-medicate after drinking, and check medicine labels for warnings.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 25 Sep 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Antibiotics Medicines Health Tips Painkillers Paracetamol Liver Health Alcohol Drug Interaction Painkillers And Alcohol
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Budget Traveller| 3 Best Northeast Destinations For A Pocket-Friendly Holiday
Budget Traveller| 3 Best Northeast Destinations For A Pocket-Friendly Holiday
Lifestyle
Why Do Dogs Have Whiskers? The Surprising Job These Tiny Hair Do
Why Do Dogs Have Whiskers? The Surprising Job These Tiny Hair Do
Lifestyle
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: When To Prepare For Navratri After Shraddha?
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: When To Prepare For Navratri After Shraddha?
Lifestyle
Horoscope Tomorrow Friday, September 25, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Horoscope Tomorrow Friday, September 25, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Advertisement

Videos

EC PROTESTS: Congress Workers Take to Streets Nationwide, Water Cannons Used in Patna and Chandigarh
J&K ASSEMBLY RUCKUS: BJP, Congress Protest Over Statehood Resolution and Election Commission
BIHAR ROW: Pappu Yadav Seeks Samrat Choudhary’s Resignation Over Women’s Safety Concerns
BIHAR NDA ROW: Chirag Paswan Questions Accountability Over Repeated Harassment Cases Across State
BIHAR ROW: Minister Defends Samrat Choudhary’s Jamui Photo Post, POCSO Debate Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget