Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom No safe interval exists; always consult doctors about interactions.

Drank alcohol and planning to take medicine? Doctors warn that the combination may not always be safe. Combining alcohol with medication can lead to unpredictable interactions, as both are processed by the liver and can strain the body. Depending on the drug, taking medicine after drinking can cause symptoms ranging from severe dizziness to liver damage or dangerous drops in blood pressure. Here’s what you need to know.

Alcohol + Medicine: Why The Concern?

After a party or social gathering, people may take medicines for headaches, acidity or other discomforts. But combining alcohol with certain medicines can increase the risk of side effects and put additional stress on the liver.

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The Liver Has To Process Both

Alcohol and many medicines are processed by the liver. When both are consumed around the same time, their effects can interact and, depending on the medicine, increase the risk of adverse reactions. Possible symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting and breathing difficulties.

Be Careful With Paracetamol

Paracetamol is commonly used for fever and pain. However, repeated or excessive use of paracetamol along with alcohol can increase the strain on the liver and may cause liver damage. Do not self-medicate after drinking.

Strong Painkillers Can Be Riskier

Some powerful painkillers, including opioid medicines such as oxycodone, can have dangerous interactions with alcohol. The combination may increase the risk of excessive sedation, slowed breathing and overdose.

What About BP Medicines?

Alcohol may lower blood pressure. For people taking medicines that also reduce blood pressure, the combination can potentially cause excessive BP reduction, dizziness or even fainting.

Diabetes Medicines Need Caution Too

Alcohol can affect blood sugar levels. When combined with certain diabetes medicines, it may increase the risk of blood sugar dropping too low. This can be particularly concerning for older adults and people taking regular medication.

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What About Antibiotics?

Not every antibiotic interacts with alcohol in the same way.

However, alcohol may worsen certain side effects and can interfere with recovery. Some specific antibiotics can have particularly serious interactions with alcohol. Never assume that a few hours' gap makes every medicine safe.

Is There A Safe Time Gap?

There is no single time gap that works for every medicine and every person. The safe interval depends on the drug, dosage, amount of alcohol consumed, medical history and other medicines being taken. That is why doctors or pharmacists should be consulted when there is any doubt.

Doctors' Advice

Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, a liver-transplant expert at Medanta Hospital, advises people who are already taking medication to seek medical or pharmacist advice about alcohol use. The effect of alcohol can vary depending on the medicine and the individual.

Don't take medicines on your own after drinking alcohol.

Check the medicine label, speak to a doctor or pharmacist when needed, and avoid assuming that an ordinary painkiller or other common medicine is automatically safe with alcohol.

Health Disclaimer: This story is for general informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. If you have taken alcohol with a medicine and develop severe dizziness, difficulty breathing, fainting, unusual drowsiness or other serious symptoms, seek urgent medical care.

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