Budget Traveller | Explore These 5 Famous Ghats For Sandhya And Usha Arghya On Chhath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chhath Puja 2026 observed November 13-16, honoring Sun God.

Four-day festival celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Five prominent locations offer unique traditional Chhath Puja experiences.

Chhath Puja 2026 will be observed from November 13 to 16, with devotees gathering at riverbanks, lakes, and ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festival begins with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. Celebrations are especially prominent in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of Nepal. From Patna’s Ganga ghats to Varanasi’s historic riverfront, several destinations offer a chance to witness the rituals up close. Here are five places where visitors can experience Chhath Puja celebrations in 2026 and see local traditions first-hand for themselves.

5 Best Places To Celebrate Chhath Puja 2026

1. Patna, Bihar

Why Visit: Patna is among the most popular destinations for Chhath Puja, with large gatherings along the banks of the Ganga. The city sees devotees come together for evening and morning offerings, while several ghats are decorated for the occasion.

Popular Ghats: Gandhi Ghat and Patliputra Ghat are two prominent locations to witness the celebrations. Their riverfront settings attract devotees and visitors during the four-day festival.

2. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Why Visit: Known for its historic riverfront and religious significance, Varanasi offers a traditional setting for Chhath Puja. Devotees gather along the Ganga to perform rituals and offer arghya to the setting and rising Sun.

Popular Ghats: Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat are among the well-known spots to witness the festivities.

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3. Ranchi, Jharkhand

Why Visit: Ranchi offers a different setting for Chhath Puja, with celebrations taking place around its lakes, dams and ponds. The city's water bodies become important gathering points for devotees observing the festival.

Popular Locations: Ranchi Lake, Kanke Dam, and Hatia Talab are among the main places where devotees gather for the rituals.

4. Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Why Visit: Chhath Puja draws large crowds in Jamshedpur, where local communities participate in the celebrations with traditional rituals and offerings. The city's popular water bodies provide space for devotees to observe Sandhya and Usha Arghya.

Popular Locations: Domuhani Ghat and Dimna Lake are two prominent destinations for the celebrations.

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5. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Why Visit: Prayagraj holds religious importance because of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the traditionally believed Saraswati rivers. The location offers a significant setting for devotees gathering to perform Chhath Puja rituals.

Popular Location: Triveni Sangam is the main destination to witness devotees offering prayers to the Sun God.

Experience The Traditions Of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is an opportunity to witness the traditions and community participation associated with the festival. Whether it is the busy riverfront of Patna, the historic ghats of Varanasi, or the lakes of Ranchi, each destination offers a different setting for the celebrations. Visitors should check local arrangements and access restrictions before heading to the ghats.

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