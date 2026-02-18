ABP Live Budget Traveller | 5 Epic Road Trips From Delhi To Take Before You Turn 30

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









Your twenties are not just about building careers and chasing deadlines. They are about collecting stories. And what better way to gather them than with the windows rolled down, a playlist on loop, and the highway stretching ahead?

If you live in Delhi, you are lucky. Within 7–9 hours, you can swap traffic horns for temple bells, smog for pine forests, and office stress for mountain sunsets. These five road trips are not just destinations, they are experiences every Delhiite should tick off before turning 30.

1. Kanatal

Kanatal is for those who crave silence without sacrificing adventure. Tucked in Uttarakhand, this hill retreat replaces chaos with apple orchards, forest trails and panoramic Himalayan views. The Kodia Jungle Trek offers a peaceful 6-km stretch through dense greenery, perfect for first-time trekkers and birdwatchers. You can also combine your trip with Haridwar and Rishikesh for a spiritual pause by the Ganga. Visit the Tehri Dam viewpoint for a dramatic sunset without paying a single rupee in entry fees. Eco Park and Chamba Hilltop deliver 360-degree views that feel cinematic.

Approximate Distance: 315 km

315 km Estimated Time: 7-8 hours

7-8 hours Route: Delhi - Modinagar - Muzaffarnagar - Roorkee - Haridwar - Rishikesh - Kanatal

Budget Road-Trip Hack: Skip private taxis. Shared jeeps cost as little as ₹50 per person. Homestays under ₹1,200 per night offer mountain views and home-cooked meals.

2. Mukteshwar

Mukteshwar blends spirituality with adventure in the most understated way. The 350-year-old Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple sits calmly against Himalayan backdrops, offering serenity without crowds. Just a short drive away, Chauli Ki Jali provides dramatic cliff views, especially magical at sunrise. If you prefer offbeat spots, Bhalu Gaad Waterfall offers a quiet forest escape. Sitla Village gives you a glimpse into rural Kumaoni life with terraced farms and warm tea from locals.

Distance: 350-380 km

350-380 km Time: 8-9 hours

8-9 hours Route: Delhi - Hapur - Moradabad - Rampur - Haldwani - Kathgodam - Bhowali - Mukteshwar

Budget Road-Trip Hack: Plan your journey to avoid peak traffic hours, especially near Haldwani and Kathgodam, to save on fuel and reduce wear on brakes. Use a fuel-efficient vehicle like a sedan or compact SUV for hilly terrains instead of a large SUV.

3. Fagu

Fagu is Shimla’s quieter cousin. Its hilltop views stretch across valleys and dense forests, especially mesmerising during sunrise and sunset. The Banthia Devta Temple and Tara Devi Temple showcases local Himachali architecture, providing a calm, cultural stop. Trek the Fagu Valley or trail to Cheog village for a touch of rural charm. Autumn brings the apple harvest, perfect for strolling through fragrant orchards.

Distance: 360 km

360 km Time: 7-9 hours

7-9 hours Route: Delhi - Panipat - Ambala - Chandigarh - Shimla - Fagu

Budget Road-Trip Hack: Carry snacks and water from Delhi to reduce roadside purchases along NH44 and NH5. A good pit stop at Chandigarh or Solan can also save money on overpriced hill-station snacks.

4. Pushkar

Pushkar combines spirituality and vibrant culture. Walk along Pushkar Lake, climb to Savitri Temple for a glowing sunset, and soak in street markets brimming with handicrafts. Budget travellers can stay in dharamshalas or guesthouses which cost about ₹400–₹700/night, enjoy street food ranging from ₹300–₹500/day, and cover attractions on foot. Mid-range and luxury options cater to those who want comfort without compromise.

Distance: 415 km

415 km Time: 7–8 hours

7–8 hours Route: Delhi - Neemrana - Jaipur - Ajmer - Pushkar

Budget Road-Trip Hack: Avoid guided tours, most major attractions, including the Camel Fair grounds and temples, are free.

5. Chail

Chail’s quiet charm rivals Shimla but at a fraction of the cost. Chail Palace tells tales of Patiala royalty, while Kali Ka Tibba rewards trekkers with panoramic Shivalik views. The world’s highest cricket ground, surrounded by deodar trees, adds a unique photo opportunity. Chail Wildlife Sanctuary (₹50 entry) is ideal for spotting deer and birds, while Lover’s Hill provides the perfect sunset perch. Sadhupul Lake is an easy picnic spot.

Distance: 337 km

337 km Time: 6–7 hours

6–7 hours Route: Delhi - Panipat - Ambala - Chandigarh - Himalayan Expressway - Kandaghat - Chail

Budget Road-Trip Hack: Visit in off-season (Nov–Feb) to save 30–40% on stays. Local dhabas serve meals like rajma chawal for as little as ₹50.