ABP Live Budget Traveller | 5 Epic Road Trips From Delhi To Take Before You Turn 30

For those in their twenties looking for road trips from Delhi, consider Kanatal for adventure and silence, Mukteshwar for a blend of spirituality and adventure, Fagu for serene hilltop views, Pushkar for vibrant culture, and Chail for its quiet charm and lower costs.
5 Epic Road Trips From Delhi To Take Before You Turn 30
Your twenties are not just about building careers and chasing deadlines. They are about collecting stories. And what better way to gather them than with the windows rolled down, a playlist on loop, and the highway stretching ahead?
If you live in Delhi, you are lucky. Within 7–9 hours, you can swap traffic horns for temple bells, smog for pine forests, and office stress for mountain sunsets. These five road trips are not just destinations, they are experiences every Delhiite should tick off before turning 30.
1. Kanatal
Kanatal is for those who crave silence without sacrificing adventure. Tucked in Uttarakhand, this hill retreat replaces chaos with apple orchards, forest trails and panoramic Himalayan views. The Kodia Jungle Trek offers a peaceful 6-km stretch through dense greenery, perfect for first-time trekkers and birdwatchers. You can also combine your trip with Haridwar and Rishikesh for a spiritual pause by the Ganga. Visit the Tehri Dam viewpoint for a dramatic sunset without paying a single rupee in entry fees. Eco Park and Chamba Hilltop deliver 360-degree views that feel cinematic.
- Approximate Distance: 315 km
- Estimated Time: 7-8 hours
- Route: Delhi - Modinagar - Muzaffarnagar - Roorkee - Haridwar - Rishikesh - Kanatal
Budget Road-Trip Hack: Skip private taxis. Shared jeeps cost as little as ₹50 per person. Homestays under ₹1,200 per night offer mountain views and home-cooked meals.
2. Mukteshwar
Mukteshwar blends spirituality with adventure in the most understated way. The 350-year-old Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple sits calmly against Himalayan backdrops, offering serenity without crowds. Just a short drive away, Chauli Ki Jali provides dramatic cliff views, especially magical at sunrise. If you prefer offbeat spots, Bhalu Gaad Waterfall offers a quiet forest escape. Sitla Village gives you a glimpse into rural Kumaoni life with terraced farms and warm tea from locals.
- Distance: 350-380 km
- Time: 8-9 hours
- Route: Delhi - Hapur - Moradabad - Rampur - Haldwani - Kathgodam - Bhowali - Mukteshwar
Budget Road-Trip Hack: Plan your journey to avoid peak traffic hours, especially near Haldwani and Kathgodam, to save on fuel and reduce wear on brakes. Use a fuel-efficient vehicle like a sedan or compact SUV for hilly terrains instead of a large SUV.
3. Fagu
Fagu is Shimla’s quieter cousin. Its hilltop views stretch across valleys and dense forests, especially mesmerising during sunrise and sunset. The Banthia Devta Temple and Tara Devi Temple showcases local Himachali architecture, providing a calm, cultural stop. Trek the Fagu Valley or trail to Cheog village for a touch of rural charm. Autumn brings the apple harvest, perfect for strolling through fragrant orchards.
- Distance: 360 km
- Time: 7-9 hours
- Route: Delhi - Panipat - Ambala - Chandigarh - Shimla - Fagu
Budget Road-Trip Hack: Carry snacks and water from Delhi to reduce roadside purchases along NH44 and NH5. A good pit stop at Chandigarh or Solan can also save money on overpriced hill-station snacks.
4. Pushkar
Pushkar combines spirituality and vibrant culture. Walk along Pushkar Lake, climb to Savitri Temple for a glowing sunset, and soak in street markets brimming with handicrafts. Budget travellers can stay in dharamshalas or guesthouses which cost about ₹400–₹700/night, enjoy street food ranging from ₹300–₹500/day, and cover attractions on foot. Mid-range and luxury options cater to those who want comfort without compromise.
- Distance: 415 km
- Time: 7–8 hours
- Route: Delhi - Neemrana - Jaipur - Ajmer - Pushkar
Budget Road-Trip Hack: Avoid guided tours, most major attractions, including the Camel Fair grounds and temples, are free.
5. Chail
Chail’s quiet charm rivals Shimla but at a fraction of the cost. Chail Palace tells tales of Patiala royalty, while Kali Ka Tibba rewards trekkers with panoramic Shivalik views. The world’s highest cricket ground, surrounded by deodar trees, adds a unique photo opportunity. Chail Wildlife Sanctuary (₹50 entry) is ideal for spotting deer and birds, while Lover’s Hill provides the perfect sunset perch. Sadhupul Lake is an easy picnic spot.
- Distance: 337 km
- Time: 6–7 hours
- Route: Delhi - Panipat - Ambala - Chandigarh - Himalayan Expressway - Kandaghat - Chail
Budget Road-Trip Hack: Visit in off-season (Nov–Feb) to save 30–40% on stays. Local dhabas serve meals like rajma chawal for as little as ₹50.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are some good road trip destinations from Delhi for people in their twenties?
How far are these recommended road trips from Delhi?
These road trips range in distance from Delhi. Kanatal is about 315 km, Mukteshwar is 350-380 km, Fagu is 360 km, Pushkar is 415 km, and Chail is 337 km.
What is the estimated travel time for these road trips from Delhi?
The estimated travel time for these trips varies. Kanatal and Fagu take 7-8 hours, Mukteshwar takes 8-9 hours, Pushkar takes 7-8 hours, and Chail is the quickest at 6-7 hours.
Are there budget-friendly options for these road trips?
Yes, budget-friendly hacks are provided for each destination, including shared jeeps, affordable homestays, planning travel to avoid peak traffic, carrying snacks, and visiting during the off-season.