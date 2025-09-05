Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The Rise Of Diet Trends: Keto, Fasting, And The Indian Platter

The Rise Of Diet Trends: Keto, Fasting, And The Indian Platter

Global diet trends like Keto, intermittent fasting, and paleo are gaining popularity in India’s cities, but they often clash with traditional food culture and may lead to hidden health risks.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
In recent years, global diet trends like Keto, fasting, and paleo have found ready converts in India's cities. Influencers, personal trainers, and even colleagues seem to swear by these "band-aid" fixes. But the question is, are these diets good or bad for Indians?

Global Trends Meet The Indian Way Of Life

The ketogenic diet based on high fat and low carb intake is a world away from India's native carb-laden meals of rice, rotis, and lentils. Intermittent fasting and its long time spacing between meals is contrary to centuries old practices of frequent tiny portions made at home. These fads might offer short-term weight reduction or metabolic benefit but do not come together with Indian nutritional needs or Indian dietary culture.

The Hidden Risks

Experts advise that adopting such diets on one's own can create new health problems. Low-carb diets lead to weakness and micronutrient deficiency, especially since Indian diets themselves are already low in Vitamin B12, Iron, and Vitamin D. Extensive intermittent fasting can also be counterproductive for diabetes or hypoglycemics. What works in Western cultures, where the fundamental diet and lifestyle are different, is not necessarily applicable in Indian bodies and lifestyles.

Tradition Still Rings True

India's native food wisdom, season-and-place-dependent, has always beckoned for equilibrium. Indigenous diets by their very nature look after gut well-being and sustained energy, whether with millets or probiotic foods. Nutritionists argue that instead of emulating wholesale from overseas, urban Indians need to consider reviving traditional practices but reconciling them with modern time cycles.

Finding A Middle Way

Medical experts highlight the necessity of personalized nutrition. "There's no one-size-fits-all diet," so say experts. The secret is to take the best of both worlds and mix them, applying science-recommended understanding of international diets with sensitivity towards the Indian palate, culture, and nutritional lacuna.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Intermittent Fasting Keto Diet Global Diet Trends India Are Keto And Fasting Good For Indians Diet Risks India Traditional Indian Diet Benefits Health Risks Of Fad Diets Paleo Diet
