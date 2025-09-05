Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
National Nutrition Week 2025: Nutrition Tips To Reduce Mood Swings And Anxiety In Menopause

With small and steady, consistent nutrition choices, you can give your entire body and mind the nourishment they need to adapt more smoothly to the very new phase of life.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
(By Mugdha Pradhan)

Menopause is mostly spoken about just in terms of hot flashes, hormonal changes, and anger, but what many women silently struggle with are the sudden mood swings, irritability, and heightened anxiety that comes along with it. This isn’t 'all in your head', it’s rather your biology, your hormonal shifts, and your nervous system trying hard to adapt. The good news is, food and nutrition together can play the most powerful role in helping you feel highly grounded and emotionally steady during this transition.

Link Between Mood Swings And Blood Sugar

One of the most important things to understand is blood sugar balance. Fluctuating blood sugar can make mood swings far worse. Instead of quick fixes like tea, coffee, or sugary snacks, focus on meals that combine protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. Something as simple as adding a boiled egg or handful of nuts to your mid-morning meal can prevent the energy dips that often spiral into anxiety or irritability.

Equally important are foods rich in magnesium, often called the 'calm mineral.' Magnesium supports the nervous system, helps relax tense muscles, and can ease sleep disturbances that feed into mood issues. Omega-3 fats, found in fatty fish like sardine & salmon, walnuts, or flaxseeds, are another ally, and they altogether reduce inflammation and support brain health, which directly affects emotional balance.

Gut And Mood Connection

Don’t forget the gut-brain connection. A significant portion of our serotonin, the feel-good hormone, is made in the gut. Including probiotic-rich foods such as curd, buttermilk, or even a good-quality probiotic supplement can help. Pairing this with fiber-rich foods ensures a healthy microbiome that supports not only digestion but also mental wellbeing.

The Power Of Mindful Eating And Hydration

Hydration and mindful eating are often underrated. Dehydration and irregular eating can worsen irritability. Building rhythm with your meals, chewing slowly, and pausing to breathe can create a surprising shift in how stable and calm you feel.

Menopause doesn’t have to feel like an emotional rollercoaster. With small and steady, consistent nutrition choices, you can give your entire body and mind the nourishment they need to adapt more smoothly to this very new phase of life.

Mugdha Pradhan is a Functional Nutritionist, CEO & Founder of iThrive

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
National Nutrition Week Nutrition Awareness Nutrition And Mood Connection Nutrition Tips For Mood Swings And Anxiety In Menopause
