India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleSouth Asians Are Prone To Heart Attacks At A Younger Age; Here's Why

South Asians Are Prone To Heart Attacks At A Younger Age; Here's Why

South Asians may face a higher risk of heart disease at a younger age. Experts explain the role of genetics, lifestyle and metabolic health, and why early prevention and regular health checks matter.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Early prevention via diet, exercise, and monitoring is crucial.

The rising number of heart-related problems among younger people has renewed attention on South Asians, who are known to face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease at a relatively younger age. Recently, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy highlighted this concern, saying that South Asians need to be particularly careful about their heart health. Research supports the broader concern. Studies have found that South Asians tend to develop cardiovascular risk factors earlier than several other population groups. A 2026 American Heart Association analysis found that South Asian adults were more likely to have conditions such as high blood pressure, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes by their mid-40s.

Why Is The Risk Higher?

The reasons are complex and cannot be attributed to one food, one lifestyle habit or a single genetic change. Researchers point to an interaction between genetics, insulin resistance, body composition, diet, physical activity and other environmental and social factors. South Asians can also develop metabolic problems at comparatively lower levels of body weight than some other populations. This means that simply appearing slim does not necessarily mean that a person has a low cardiovascular risk. Research has linked South Asian ancestry with greater cardiometabolic risk, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease, at younger ages. Dr Reddy's reference to historical famine and changes across generations touches on an area of scientific research involving early-life nutrition, metabolism and possible genetic or epigenetic influences. However, it would be inaccurate to describe the famine explanation as the single proven reason why South Asians experience earlier heart disease. Current evidence points towards multiple interacting causes.

ALSO READS | South Asia has largest health workforce shortage in achieving universal health coverage: Study

It Is Not Just About Ghee Or Inactivity

For years, discussions around heart disease have often focused on individual foods such as ghee or coconut oil, or on lack of exercise. These factors can matter, but cardiovascular risk is much broader. High blood pressure, diabetes, abnormal cholesterol, tobacco use, abdominal fat, physical inactivity, unhealthy dietary patterns and chronic stress can all contribute to cardiovascular disease. A major international study found that the earlier occurrence of heart attacks among South Asians was largely associated with a greater burden of recognised risk factors at younger ages.The American Heart Association also notes that South Asian ancestry itself is considered an important risk-enhancing factor when assessing cardiovascular disease risk. 

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Food Safety Raid: How Spoiled Food Can Trigger Serious Health Problems

Why Early Prevention Matters

The message for younger people is not to panic, but to take prevention seriously. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco, maintaining a healthy weight and monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol can help reduce cardiovascular risk. The World Health Organization says many cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural and environmental risk factors. People with a family history of early heart disease or known risk factors should discuss appropriate screening with a healthcare professional. Recognising risk early gives people more opportunity to make healthy changes and, when necessary, receive medical treatment. The key takeaway is simple: heart disease is not only a problem of old age. For South Asians, awareness and preventive care may need to begin earlier.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

Does appearing slim mean a South Asian has a low cardiovascular risk?

Not necessarily. South Asians can develop metabolic problems at comparatively lower levels of body weight. Therefore, simply appearing slim does not guarantee a low cardiovascular risk.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 19 Aug 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Heart Disease Young Adults South Asian Heart Health
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
South Asians Are Prone To Heart Attacks At A Younger Age; Here's Why
South Asians Are Prone To Heart Attacks At A Younger Age; Here's Why
Lifestyle
Mercury Sets Today, August 18: Professionals And Business Owners Should Avoid These Mistakes For The Next 32 Days
Mercury Sets Today, August 18: Professionals And Business Owners Should Avoid These Mistakes For The Next 32 Days
Lifestyle
Pet First | Is Your Cat Stressed? 10 Signs And Symptoms To Watch For
Pet First | Is Your Cat Stressed? 10 Signs And Symptoms To Watch For
Lifestyle
Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Significance And Why Ramcharitmanas Was Written In Awadhi
Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Significance And Why Ramcharitmanas Was Written In Awadhi
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Student Protest: Paper Leak, Unemployment and Recruitment Irregularities Fuel Student Agitation
Monsoon Havoc: Heavy Rain Triggers Floods and Landslides Across India
Kolkata Hotel Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Near Kolkata’s New Market
Himachal Rain Havoc: Landslides Disrupt Roads and Rail Services
Jharkhand Student Protest: Agitation Continues for 26th Day in Ranchi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget