South Asians Are Prone To Heart Attacks At A Younger Age; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Early prevention via diet, exercise, and monitoring is crucial.

The rising number of heart-related problems among younger people has renewed attention on South Asians, who are known to face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease at a relatively younger age. Recently, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy highlighted this concern, saying that South Asians need to be particularly careful about their heart health. Research supports the broader concern. Studies have found that South Asians tend to develop cardiovascular risk factors earlier than several other population groups. A 2026 American Heart Association analysis found that South Asian adults were more likely to have conditions such as high blood pressure, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes by their mid-40s.

#WATCH | Delhi: On increasing cases of heart attacks among the young population, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C Reddy says, "When I came to India, I used to see a lot of young people with heart problems...In 1991, three Indian doctors died in their… pic.twitter.com/oHXYWYy7e6 August 18, 2026

Why Is The Risk Higher?

The reasons are complex and cannot be attributed to one food, one lifestyle habit or a single genetic change. Researchers point to an interaction between genetics, insulin resistance, body composition, diet, physical activity and other environmental and social factors. South Asians can also develop metabolic problems at comparatively lower levels of body weight than some other populations. This means that simply appearing slim does not necessarily mean that a person has a low cardiovascular risk. Research has linked South Asian ancestry with greater cardiometabolic risk, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease, at younger ages. Dr Reddy's reference to historical famine and changes across generations touches on an area of scientific research involving early-life nutrition, metabolism and possible genetic or epigenetic influences. However, it would be inaccurate to describe the famine explanation as the single proven reason why South Asians experience earlier heart disease. Current evidence points towards multiple interacting causes.

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It Is Not Just About Ghee Or Inactivity

For years, discussions around heart disease have often focused on individual foods such as ghee or coconut oil, or on lack of exercise. These factors can matter, but cardiovascular risk is much broader. High blood pressure, diabetes, abnormal cholesterol, tobacco use, abdominal fat, physical inactivity, unhealthy dietary patterns and chronic stress can all contribute to cardiovascular disease. A major international study found that the earlier occurrence of heart attacks among South Asians was largely associated with a greater burden of recognised risk factors at younger ages.The American Heart Association also notes that South Asian ancestry itself is considered an important risk-enhancing factor when assessing cardiovascular disease risk.

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Why Early Prevention Matters

The message for younger people is not to panic, but to take prevention seriously. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco, maintaining a healthy weight and monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol can help reduce cardiovascular risk. The World Health Organization says many cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural and environmental risk factors. People with a family history of early heart disease or known risk factors should discuss appropriate screening with a healthcare professional. Recognising risk early gives people more opportunity to make healthy changes and, when necessary, receive medical treatment. The key takeaway is simple: heart disease is not only a problem of old age. For South Asians, awareness and preventive care may need to begin earlier.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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