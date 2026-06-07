Skip Hill Stations! 6 Stunning Indian Islands Perfect For A Cool Summer Escape

Summer travel in India usually means hill stations, cooler mountain towns or quick riverside holidays. However, islands can be just as rewarding during the warmer months. Surrounded by water and often blessed with breezy weather, these destinations offer a refreshing alternative to crowded tourist spots. What makes island travel in India especially interesting is the variety. Some islands are known for diving and water sports, while others are loved for local culture, landscapes and slower travel experiences. From coastal Karnataka to Assam and Lakshadweep, these destinations promise a memorable summer holiday for every type of traveller.

Best islands to visit in India during summer

St Mary’s Island, Karnataka: A geological wonder by the coast

Located near Malpe in Karnataka’s Udupi district, St Mary’s Island stands out for its unusual hexagonal basalt rock formations. The island is ideal for travellers looking for a short coastal escape without large crowds.

What to do:

Take a ferry from Malpe Beach, walk along the shell-covered shoreline and spend time exploring the island’s striking rock formations. Nearby Malpe Beach also offers activities such as jet skiing and parasailing.

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Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: For beach lovers and adventure seekers

Officially called Swaraj Dweep, Havelock Island is among India’s most visited island destinations. Clear waters, marine life and beaches like Radhanagar Beach make it ideal for both relaxation and adventure.

What to do:

Go scuba diving, kayak through mangroves, enjoy sunset views at Radhanagar Beach or try activities like sea walking and jet skiing at Elephant Beach.

Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Slow travel at its best

Known as Shaheed Dweep, Neil Island is quieter and less crowded than neighbouring islands, making it perfect for travellers seeking peace.

What to do:

Enjoy snorkelling, coral reef spotting, glass-bottom boat rides and leisurely exploration through village roads, beaches and coconut groves.

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Rameshwaram Island, Tamil Nadu: Spirituality meets scenic beauty

Rameshwaram combines religious importance with coastal landscapes, offering visitors more than temple tourism.

What to do:

Visit famous landmarks such as Ramanathaswamy Temple and Pamban Bridge, explore Dhanushkodi and enjoy water sports along the coast.

Majuli Island, Assam: India’s cultural river island

Majuli, the world’s largest river island, offers a completely different experience centred around Assamese culture and village life.

What to do:

Visit monasteries, watch traditional performances, cycle through villages and explore local pottery and cuisine.

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep: A tropical retreat away from crowds

Bangaram Island is known for its peaceful setting, coral reefs and water-based activities.

What to do:

Try snorkelling, kayaking and scuba diving, or simply relax while enjoying Lakshadweep’s crystal-clear surroundings.

A different side of summer travel

Summer holidays do not always have to revolve around mountains or packed tourist towns. These islands offer a refreshing mix of calm, adventure and culture, making them ideal for travellers looking to experience a different side of India.