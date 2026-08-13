Independence Day 2026: Easy Tricolour Recipes To Make At Home For A Festive Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Make patriotic paneer tikka with spiced yoghurt and colourful vegetables.

Independence Day 2026 is just around the corner, and if you are planning a special meal for friends and family, why not give your menu a patriotic twist? From a vibrant tricolour idli platter to flavourful biryani and paneer tikka, these recipes can add colour, flavour and a festive touch to your dining table.Shared by chefs from Priya Living, Hyderabad, these recipes bring together familiar Indian flavours with creative presentation. Whether you are hosting a large gathering or simply want to make your family meal a little more special, these dishes are worth trying.

Tricolour Idli Platter

Chef de Partie M Sakthivel of Priya Living, Hyderabad, shares this soft and fluffy South Indian classic. The naturally fermented rice-and-lentil idlis can be presented in the colours of the Indian flag using suitable natural ingredients or accompaniments.

Ingredients

20 gm idli rice (Ponni boiled rice)

20 gm raw idli rice (Ponni)

20 gm urad dal

3–4 gm fenugreek seeds

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for greasing

Method

Wash the rice and urad dal separately. Soak the rice with fenugreek seeds and the urad dal for 4–6 hours. If using poha, soak it for the final 20–30 minutes. Grind the urad dal until light and fluffy. Separately, grind the rice and poha into a smooth, slightly coarse batter. Combine both batters and add enough water to achieve a thick but pourable consistency. Cover and leave the batter in a warm place for 8–12 hours, or until it has fermented and increased in volume. Add salt and mix gently. Grease the idli moulds and fill each cavity about three-fourths full. Steam for 10–12 minutes over medium heat. Let the idlis rest for 2–3 minutes before carefully removing them from the moulds.

Arrange the idlis with green and saffron-coloured accompaniments to create a festive tricolour platter.

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Pride Of India Biryani

Chef de Partie Manower Alam of Priya Living, Hyderabad, gives the traditional biryani a patriotic presentation. Fragrant basmati rice is layered with vegetables, aromatic spices, fresh herbs, saffron and crisp fried onions.

Ingredients

For the rice:

150 gm basmati rice

300 ml water

2 bay leaves

4 green cardamoms

4 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

Salt to taste

For the vegetable mixture:

120 gm mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, peas and potato)

40 gm onions, thinly sliced

20 gm ginger-garlic paste

2 green chillies, slit

100 gm yoghurt

5 gm red chilli powder

3 gm turmeric powder

5 tsp coriander powder

2 gm garam masala

10 mint leaves

15 gm chopped coriander leaves

50 ml ghee

Salt to taste

Method

Mix the vegetables with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, salt, mint and coriander. Let the mixture rest for 1–2 hours. Wash and soak the basmati rice for about 30 minutes. Bring water to a boil with salt and the whole spices. Add the rice and cook until it is about 70–80% done. Drain and set aside. Fry the sliced onions until golden. Add the marinated vegetables and cook until tender and the masala is well developed. Layer the partially cooked rice over the vegetable mixture. Top with fried onions, mint, coriander, saffron milk and a little ghee. Cover and cook on low heat until the rice is completely cooked and the flavours come together.

Serve hot and garnish creatively with saffron and green herbs for a festive Independence Day presentation.

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Patriotic Paneer Tikka

For paneer lovers, this tandoor-style dish is an easy addition to an Independence Day spread. The recipe combines soft paneer with spiced yoghurt, colourful capsicum and onions, giving the dish both flavour and visual appeal.

Ingredients

120 gm paneer

30 gm hung curd

5 gm ginger-garlic paste

3 gm Kashmiri red chilli powder

4 gm turmeric powder

2 gm cumin powder

1 gm garam masala

1 gm chaat masala

5 ml lemon juice

5 ml mustard oil

1 gm kasuri methi

30 gm assorted cubed capsicum

5 gm butter

Salt to taste

Method

Mix hung curd with ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala, lemon juice, salt, mustard oil and kasuri methi. Cut the paneer into cubes and coat gently with the marinade. Add the onion and capsicum, then let everything rest for 30–60 minutes. Thread the paneer, onion and capsicum alternately onto skewers. Grill in a preheated tandoor or oven at around 230–270°C for 6–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly charred. Brush with butter and sprinkle with a little chaat masala. Serve hot with mint chutney and lemon wedges.

These colourful dishes can turn a regular Independence Day meal into a celebration of India's flavours and colours. With a little creativity in plating, your festive table can look just as inviting as the food tastes.