The recipes for the special Independence Day meal were shared by chefs from Priya Living, Hyderabad. They offer familiar Indian flavours with creative presentation.
Independence Day 2026: Easy Tricolour Recipes To Make At Home For A Festive Celebration
From a vibrant tricolour idli platter to flavourful biryani, these creative recipes can add a festive touch of colour and flavour to your Independence Day 2026 celebrations.
- Make patriotic paneer tikka with spiced yoghurt and colourful vegetables.
Independence Day 2026 is just around the corner, and if you are planning a special meal for friends and family, why not give your menu a patriotic twist? From a vibrant tricolour idli platter to flavourful biryani and paneer tikka, these recipes can add colour, flavour and a festive touch to your dining table.Shared by chefs from Priya Living, Hyderabad, these recipes bring together familiar Indian flavours with creative presentation. Whether you are hosting a large gathering or simply want to make your family meal a little more special, these dishes are worth trying.
Tricolour Idli Platter
Chef de Partie M Sakthivel of Priya Living, Hyderabad, shares this soft and fluffy South Indian classic. The naturally fermented rice-and-lentil idlis can be presented in the colours of the Indian flag using suitable natural ingredients or accompaniments.
Ingredients
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20 gm idli rice (Ponni boiled rice)
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20 gm raw idli rice (Ponni)
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20 gm urad dal
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3–4 gm fenugreek seeds
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Salt to taste
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Water as required
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Oil for greasing
Method
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Wash the rice and urad dal separately. Soak the rice with fenugreek seeds and the urad dal for 4–6 hours. If using poha, soak it for the final 20–30 minutes.
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Grind the urad dal until light and fluffy. Separately, grind the rice and poha into a smooth, slightly coarse batter.
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Combine both batters and add enough water to achieve a thick but pourable consistency.
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Cover and leave the batter in a warm place for 8–12 hours, or until it has fermented and increased in volume.
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Add salt and mix gently.
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Grease the idli moulds and fill each cavity about three-fourths full.
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Steam for 10–12 minutes over medium heat.
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Let the idlis rest for 2–3 minutes before carefully removing them from the moulds.
Arrange the idlis with green and saffron-coloured accompaniments to create a festive tricolour platter.
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Pride Of India Biryani
Chef de Partie Manower Alam of Priya Living, Hyderabad, gives the traditional biryani a patriotic presentation. Fragrant basmati rice is layered with vegetables, aromatic spices, fresh herbs, saffron and crisp fried onions.
Ingredients
For the rice:
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150 gm basmati rice
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300 ml water
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2 bay leaves
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4 green cardamoms
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4 cloves
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1-inch cinnamon stick
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Salt to taste
For the vegetable mixture:
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120 gm mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, peas and potato)
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40 gm onions, thinly sliced
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20 gm ginger-garlic paste
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2 green chillies, slit
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100 gm yoghurt
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5 gm red chilli powder
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3 gm turmeric powder
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5 tsp coriander powder
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2 gm garam masala
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10 mint leaves
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15 gm chopped coriander leaves
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50 ml ghee
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Salt to taste
Method
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Mix the vegetables with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, salt, mint and coriander. Let the mixture rest for 1–2 hours.
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Wash and soak the basmati rice for about 30 minutes.
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Bring water to a boil with salt and the whole spices. Add the rice and cook until it is about 70–80% done. Drain and set aside.
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Fry the sliced onions until golden. Add the marinated vegetables and cook until tender and the masala is well developed.
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Layer the partially cooked rice over the vegetable mixture. Top with fried onions, mint, coriander, saffron milk and a little ghee.
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Cover and cook on low heat until the rice is completely cooked and the flavours come together.
Serve hot and garnish creatively with saffron and green herbs for a festive Independence Day presentation.
ALSO READ | Independence Day 2026: History, Significance, Facts & Why India Celebrates on August 15
Patriotic Paneer Tikka
For paneer lovers, this tandoor-style dish is an easy addition to an Independence Day spread. The recipe combines soft paneer with spiced yoghurt, colourful capsicum and onions, giving the dish both flavour and visual appeal.
Ingredients
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120 gm paneer
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30 gm hung curd
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5 gm ginger-garlic paste
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3 gm Kashmiri red chilli powder
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4 gm turmeric powder
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2 gm cumin powder
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1 gm garam masala
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1 gm chaat masala
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5 ml lemon juice
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5 ml mustard oil
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1 gm kasuri methi
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30 gm assorted cubed capsicum
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5 gm butter
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Salt to taste
Method
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Mix hung curd with ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala, lemon juice, salt, mustard oil and kasuri methi.
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Cut the paneer into cubes and coat gently with the marinade. Add the onion and capsicum, then let everything rest for 30–60 minutes.
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Thread the paneer, onion and capsicum alternately onto skewers.
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Grill in a preheated tandoor or oven at around 230–270°C for 6–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly charred.
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Brush with butter and sprinkle with a little chaat masala.
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Serve hot with mint chutney and lemon wedges.
These colourful dishes can turn a regular Independence Day meal into a celebration of India's flavours and colours. With a little creativity in plating, your festive table can look just as inviting as the food tastes.