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HomeLifestyleRashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Dream Buddymoon: Take A Look Inside Their Luxe Koh Samui Stay

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Dream Buddymoon: Take A Look Inside Their Luxe Koh Samui Stay

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dreamy buddymoon in Koh Samui features a luxurious clifftop villa, stunning views, and unforgettable moments with friends.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 09:04 AM (IST)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are turning heads, not just for their much-talked-about wedding, but for the way they chose to celebrate it. After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, the couple skipped the idea of a traditional honeymoon and opted for something far more lively, a 'buddymoon' surrounded by close friends.

They chose the tropical paradise of 'Koh Samui' as their destination. Think golden sunsets, shared laughter, and carefree moments that feel almost cinematic. Instead of a quiet, secluded escape, Rashmika and Vijay embraced togetherness, filling their post-wedding days with warmth, fun, and a sense of celebration that extended beyond just the two of them.

From dancing around their stay to enjoying relaxed breakfasts together, glimpses from their vacation reveal a couple soaking in every moment. 

In a video shared on Instagram, Rashmika and Vijay offered fans a peek into their stay. The clips capture simple yet joyful moments, sharing meals, laughing together, and dancing through the villa’s rooms. It’s these candid glimpses that make their getaway feel relatable, even amid all the luxury.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

A Cliffside Airbnb That Redefines Luxury

At the center of this unforgettable trip is their stunning accommodation, Villa Koh Koon, a clifftop Airbnb perched above Chaweng Bay. With sweeping ocean views and a peaceful atmosphere, the villa offers a blend of rustic Mediterranean aesthetics and Asian-inspired design.

Built to host large groups, the property features seven bedrooms for adults along with two additional children’s rooms that can accommodate up to eight kids. In total, it comfortably houses 14 adults and 8 children, making it an ideal setting for a celebration-filled buddymoon.

(Image Source: Instagram/ thailandretreats)
(Image Source: Instagram/ thailandretreats)

Inside The Villa: Where Comfort Meets Grandeur

Step inside, and the space immediately makes an impression. The expansive living and dining area is bathed in natural light, thanks to towering double-height arched windows. High ceilings and oversized seating create an inviting environment, perfect for long conversations and relaxed gatherings.

A mezzanine-level study offers a quieter retreat, ideal for reading or unwinding. Meanwhile, the main living space keeps the energy alive with a pool table, foosball, and a dartboard, ensuring entertainment is always within reach.

Dining here is designed to be an experience. A driftwood-style table seats up to 22 guests, turning every meal into a shared celebration. Just steps away, a beach-inspired wet bar sets the tone for laid-back evening drinks.

The kitchen strikes a balance between style and functionality, equipped with premium Smeg appliances and a sleek white island. For a more personalized touch, the villa even features hand-built pizza ovens, where fresh pizzas are prepared for guests.

(Image Source: Instagram/ thailandretreats)
(Image Source: Instagram/ thailandretreats)

Outdoor Bliss: Views You Won’t Forget

Beyond the interiors, the villa continues to impress. Lush green lawns lead to a clifftop infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a space that feels both serene and dramatic. Shaded lounging areas and an outdoor dining sala make it easy to spend hours soaking in the view.

There’s also a second pool near the mountain-facing bedrooms, offering multiple spots to relax and recharge. Whether it’s a quiet morning swim or a sunset gathering, the outdoor spaces elevate the entire experience.

(Image Source: Instagram/ thailandretreats)
(Image Source: Instagram/ thailandretreats)

 

What It Costs To Live This Dream

Of course, a stay like this comes with a premium price tag. Villa Koh Koon is priced at USD 2,500 per night, approximately Rs 2.35 lakh, for its seven-bedroom setup. Guests are also required to pay a refundable security deposit of USD 1,500 (around Rs 1.41 lakh) upon arrival.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Buddymoon Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Koh Samui Villa Luxury Airbnb Thailand Celebrity Vacations Rashmika Vijay Trip
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