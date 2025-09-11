Pitru Paksh 2025: Know Significance Of Kunwar Panchami Shraddh On 11 September

Pitru Paksh 2025: Pitru Paksh, also known as the fortnight of ancestors, is a deeply sacred period in Hindu tradition when families honour and perform Shraddh rituals for their departed loved ones. Among the various tithis observed, Kunwar Panchami holds a special place. In 2025, this significant day will be observed on 11 September, falling on the fifth day of Pitru Paksh.

This day is dedicated to remembering and offering Shraddh for unmarried ancestors, those who passed away before marriage. According to Hindu belief, neglecting these rituals can lead to disturbances in the family such as disputes, delays in marriage, health issues, misfortune, or even Pitra Dosh. Hence, Kunwar Panchami is regarded as a vital occasion to bring peace to the souls of departed ancestors and harmony within the household.

When To Perform Kunwar Panchami Shraddh?

Kutup Muhurat: 11:53 am – 12:42 pm

11:53 am – 12:42 pm Rauhina Muhurat: 12:42 pm – 01:32 pm

12:42 pm – 01:32 pm Aparahna Kal: 01:32 pm – 04:02 pm

Spiritual Importance Of Kunwar Panchami 2025

The Garud Puran states that while the human lifespan in Kaliyuga is considered 100 years, many lives are cut short before reaching that milestone. Often, young men and women pass away before experiencing marriage. To bring peace to their souls, Shraddh rituals on Kunwar Panchami are considered essential. Neglecting this day may invite challenges such as quarrels, illness, untimely deaths, or delays in marriage within the family.

How To Perform Kunwar Panchami Shraddh?

Invite five Brahmins for a ritual meal, ensuring one is an unmarried Brahmin.

The Shraddh may be performed by the father or any close male relative, such as a brother, nephew, grandson, or great-grandson.

After bathing, wear clean white clothes. Begin the ritual with Jalanjali using Ganga water mixed with raw milk, sesame seeds, barley, and honey.

Offer flowers, sandalwood, and food to the ancestors, and make offerings into the sacred fire.

Donate food, clothes, and metal items to Brahmins according to capacity.

Chant the mantra “Om Pachchajanyadharaya Namah” and recite the fifth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

Conclude the ritual by feeding the invited Brahmins and receiving their blessings.