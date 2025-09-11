Indira Ekadashi 2025 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Paran Muhurat, Yog, And Vrat Benefits

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Date: Indira Ekadashi is one of the most sacred observances during Pitru Paksh, dedicated to pleasing ancestors and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees perform tarpan, pind daan, and Shraddh rituals to grant peace to departed souls. Observing this vrat is believed to destroy past sins, liberate ancestors, and ensure a place in the higher realms after death.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Date

Every year, Indira Ekadashi is observed on the Krishna Paksh Ekadashi of the Ashwin month. In 2025, the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 12:21 AM on 17 September and conclude at 11:39 PM the same day. Based on sunrise calculations, Indira Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 4:33 AM – 5:20 AM

4:33 AM – 5:20 AM Sunrise: 6:07 AM

6:07 AM Sunset: 6:24 PM

6:24 PM Vijay Muhurat: 2:18 PM – 3:07 PM

2:18 PM – 3:07 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 6:24 PM – 6:47 PM

6:24 PM – 6:47 PM Nishita Muhurat: 11:52 PM – 12:39 AM

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Paran Timing

The Paran should be performed the next day, on 18 September 2025, between 6:07 AM and 8:34 AM, after offering prayers and charity. The Dwadashi tithi ends on the same night at 11:24 PM.

Shubh Yog On Indira Ekadashi 2025

This year, Indira Ekadashi coincides with two auspicious Yog:

Parigh Yog: From early morning till 10:55 PM

From early morning till 10:55 PM Shiv Yog: After 10:55 PM onwards

The day will also see the presence of Punarvasu Nakshatra till 6:26 AM, followed by Pushya Nakshatra.

Spiritual Benefits Of Indira Ekadashi Vrat

Observing this vrat brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu, freeing devotees from sins.

It grants moksh and ensures a place in heaven after life.

Performing this vrat helps liberate ancestors from suffering during Pitru Paksh.

As per scriptures, King Indrasen once observed Indira Ekadashi with guidance from Narad Muni to free his ancestors, symbolising its eternal importance.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 is not just a day of fasting but a divine opportunity to express devotion, honour ancestors, and invite peace and prosperity into one’s life.