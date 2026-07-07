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English NewsLifestylePet First | How Your Pet's Skin Can Signal Internal Health Issues

Pet First | How Your Pet's Skin Can Signal Internal Health Issues

Your pet's skin can reveal hidden health issues. Learn how skin and coat changes may signal allergies, infections, or other conditions that need early attention.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Proper diet, grooming, vet checks address root skin issues.

A pet's skin and coat are among the clearest indicators of its overall health. Just as in humans, the skin is often the first organ to show signs that something is wrong inside the body. Nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, allergies, parasites, and even systemic diseases can all leave visible changes on the skin. Since pets cannot communicate their discomfort, keeping a close eye on their skin and coat is essential for detecting health issues early.

Skin Disorders Are More Common Than You Think

According to Dhanu Roy, Founder of Right4Paws, veterinary data suggests that 20–25% of clinical visits for dogs and cats are related to dermatological problems, making skin disorders one of the most common reasons pet parents visit a veterinarian. In India, the number is often even higher due to factors such as the tropical climate, parasite infestations, inconsistent diets, and environmental exposure. Veterinary hospitals across the country frequently diagnose skin infections, infestations, and allergy-related dermatitis in companion animals.

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Hidden Diseases Can Show Up On The Skin

Many skin conditions are symptoms of deeper health concerns rather than isolated problems. Chronic itching, recurring skin infections, or persistent dermatitis in cats may point to allergies or systemic illnesses. In dogs, hormonal disorders such as Cushing's disease can cause thinning skin, excessive hair loss, and repeated infections. Liver and kidney diseases may also affect skin and coat quality, resulting in dryness, dullness, dermatitis, or poor hair growth. These visible changes can provide valuable clues about a pet's internal health.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Signs Your Pet May Not Be Getting The Right Nutrition

How To Protect Your Pet's Skin Health

Persistent itching, flaky skin, excessive shedding, or a dull coat should never be dismissed as minor issues. These signs may indicate an underlying medical condition that requires attention. A balanced diet, regular grooming, parasite control, and routine veterinary check-ups all play an important role in maintaining healthy skin. Instead of treating only the visible symptoms, identifying and addressing the root cause can help prevent more serious health complications and keep your pet healthy in the long run.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recommended approach for treating recurring skin problems?

It's important not to treat recurring skin problems with shampoos alone. Finding and addressing the root cause early is crucial to prevent long-term complications and keep your pet healthy.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Skin Health Dog Skin Problems Cat Skin Care
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