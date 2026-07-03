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English NewsLifestylePet First | 6 Signs Your Pet May Not Be Getting The Right Nutrition

Pet First | 6 Signs Your Pet May Not Be Getting The Right Nutrition

Pet First | Know the six common signs your dog or cat may not be getting the right nutrition, from a dull coat and low energy to digestive issues and weight changes.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
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  • Consult vet for balanced, recommended diet for pet's health.

A balanced diet is one of the biggest contributors to a pet's overall health and well-being. Whether you have a playful puppy, an energetic cat, or an older companion, proper nutrition supports healthy growth, strong immunity, and an active lifestyle. However, pets cannot tell us when something is missing from their diet. Instead, they show subtle signs that are easy to overlook.

Recognising these warning signs early can help prevent long-term health problems and ensure your furry friend receives the nutrients they need.

Dull Coat And Excessive Hair Loss

A healthy pet usually has a shiny coat and healthy skin. If your pet's fur becomes dry, brittle, or starts shedding more than usual, it could be a sign of nutritional deficiencies. A lack of essential fatty acids, quality protein, vitamins, or minerals may affect skin and coat health. Persistent itching, flaky skin, or recurring skin infections also deserve attention from a veterinarian.

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Low Energy, Weight Changes, And Poor Digestion

If your usually active pet suddenly becomes tired, uninterested in play, or sleeps excessively, poor nutrition may be one of the possible reasons. Inadequate calories or an imbalance of nutrients can affect energy levels. Unexpected weight loss or rapid weight gain may also indicate that your pet's diet is not meeting its needs. Frequent vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, excessive gas, or poor appetite can further suggest that the digestive system is not responding well to the current food. Any persistent digestive issue should be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Weak Immunity, Slow Healing, And Behavioural Changes

Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining a healthy immune system. Pets that frequently fall ill, develop recurring infections, or take longer than usual to recover from minor wounds may not be getting adequate nutrients. Behavioural changes can also offer important clues. Increased irritability, anxiety, unusual aggression, or lethargy may sometimes be linked to poor nutrition or an underlying health condition. If these changes occur alongside other symptoms, consult your veterinarian for a complete health assessment.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | 10 Common Foods Pet Owners Should Never Feed Their Dogs

Six Signs Your Pet May Need A Nutritional Review

  • Dull coat, dry skin, or excessive shedding
  • Low energy and reduced activity levels
  • Sudden weight loss or unexplained weight gain
  • Frequent digestive problems or poor appetite
  • Recurring infections or slow wound healing
  • Noticeable changes in mood or behaviour

Every pet has unique nutritional requirements based on its age, breed, size, activity level, and medical history. Feeding a balanced, veterinarian-recommended diet, providing fresh water, and scheduling regular health check-ups can help keep your pet healthy, active, and happy for years to come.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do if I notice signs of poor nutrition in my pet?

You should consult a qualified veterinarian for a complete health assessment. They can help evaluate the issues and recommend a balanced, veterinarian-recommended diet.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Pet First Signs Of Poor Nutrition In Pets Pet Nutrition Deficiency Healthy Pet Diet
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