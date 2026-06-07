ABP Live Pet First | 7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Dog Or Cat Safe This Rainy Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon season increases pet health risks; ensure diligent care.

Regularly dry fur, clean paws, ears; maintain overall hygiene.

Avoid wet grass/mud; keep pet's living environment clean.

Consider small dietary adjustments for reduced outdoor activity.

The monsoon season may bring relief from rising temperatures, but for pets, it can also introduce a range of health concerns. Increased humidity, muddy walks, damp fur, and poor hygiene can raise the risk of infections, skin irritation, and discomfort in dogs and cats. As the rainy season settles in, pet owners may need to pay extra attention to their furry companions’ daily care.

A few simple adjustments to grooming, hygiene, and diet can help pets stay healthy and comfortable during wet weather. From protecting their paws to maintaining clean surroundings, here are some essential monsoon care tips every pet parent should know.

Keep Your Pet Dry

Rainy weather often leaves pets with damp fur, which can increase the chances of fungal and skin infections. After walks or outdoor play, gently dry your pet’s legs, paws, and underbelly using a clean towel. Regularly check for dampness trapped beneath thick fur, especially in breeds with longer coats.

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Pay Attention To Their Paws

Paws are especially vulnerable during the monsoon as constant exposure to moisture can cause irritation or inflammation. If your pet frequently licks or scratches its paws, inspect them for redness or swelling. Trimming excess hair around the paws may also help reduce trapped moisture and dirt. For outdoor walks, a comfortable raincoat can offer additional protection.

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Keep Ears And Nose Clean

Moisture around the ears and nose can sometimes lead to infections. Use a soft, dry cloth to clean these areas and prevent excessive dampness gently. A strong or unpleasant smell from the ears may indicate an infection, in which case consulting a veterinarian is important.

Do Not Skip Grooming And Bathing

Getting wet in the rain is not the same as a proper bath. Using a pet-safe anti-tick and flea shampoo can help maintain hygiene during the season. Drying your pet thoroughly after bathing is equally important. If using a blow dryer, keep it on a low setting to avoid discomfort. Regular brushing can also help manage increased shedding during the monsoon and make it easier to spot ticks or skin concerns.

Avoid Wet Grass And Muddy Areas

Wet grass and muddy patches may contain ticks, fleas, and germs that can stick to your pet’s paws or fur. Avoid prolonged walks in muddy areas whenever possible and check your pet carefully once back home.

Maintain A Clean Environment

Keeping your pet’s surroundings clean becomes even more important during the monsoon. Wash bedding, food bowls, and water bowls regularly. Change drinking water daily and avoid leaving food uncovered for too long, especially in humid weather.

Consider Small Diet Changes

Reduced outdoor activity during rainy days may affect your pet’s eating habits and digestion. Home-cooked meals or wet food can offer balanced nutrition, while dry food should be stored properly in airtight containers to avoid moisture exposure. Smaller and more frequent meals may also support digestion during the season.

Little Extra Care Goes A Long Way

Monsoon can be enjoyable for pets too, provided their comfort and health remain a priority. With a few preventive steps and regular care, pet owners can help their furry companions stay active, dry, and happy throughout the rainy season.