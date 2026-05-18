ABP Live Pet First | 10 Common Foods Pet Owners Should Never Feed Their Dogs

Avocados may be healthy for humans, but they are unsafe for dogs. They contain persin, a toxin that can trigger vomiting and diarrhoea. The large pit also poses a choking risk and may block the intestines if swallowed.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, both of which are highly toxic to dogs. Consuming chocolate can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, rapid heartbeat, tremors, seizures, and in severe cases, even death. Dark chocolate and baking chocolate are especially dangerous.

3. Grapes and Raisins

Even small quantities of grapes or raisins can cause sudden kidney failure in dogs. Often found in desserts and festive dishes, these fruits should never be offered to pets due to their potentially life-threatening effects.

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4. Onions and Garlic

Common ingredients in Indian cooking, onions and garlic contain compounds that damage a dog’s red blood cells. This can result in anaemia, weakness, and fatigue. Both raw and cooked forms are harmful to dogs.

5. Chillies and Spicy Foods

Spicy foods and chillies can irritate a dog’s digestive system and lead to stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and excessive thirst. Dogs should not be fed heavily spiced meals commonly prepared in Indian households.

6. Milk and Dairy Products

Many dogs are lactose intolerant, making dairy products difficult to digest. Milk, cheese, and other dairy items may cause bloating, diarrhoea, and stomach discomfort. High-fat dairy foods can also increase the risk of pancreatitis.

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7. Fried Snacks (Samosa, Pakora, Bhaji)

Deep-fried snacks are loaded with unhealthy fats and excess salt, which can upset a dog’s stomach and contribute to obesity and pancreatitis. Oily foods are best avoided to maintain your pet’s overall health.

8. Alcohol

Alcohol is extremely toxic to dogs, even in very small amounts. It can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties, loss of coordination, seizures, coma, and in severe situations, death. Dogs should never be exposed to alcoholic drinks or foods containing alcohol.

9. Bread Dough and Raw Flour

Uncooked bread dough can expand inside a dog’s stomach, causing bloating and digestive complications. During fermentation, the dough also produces alcohol, which can lead to alcohol poisoning and serious health risks.

10. Tea and Coffee

Caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee overstimulate a dog’s nervous system and heart. Symptoms of caffeine poisoning include restlessness, rapid breathing, tremors, elevated heart rate, and seizures.

Understanding which foods are harmful to dogs is essential for every pet owner. Many everyday ingredients and snacks found in Indian kitchens can be toxic to pets and may cause serious health problems. Always choose dog-safe treats and contact a veterinarian immediately if your dog accidentally consumes something harmful.