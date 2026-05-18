Some foods that appear harmless to humans can be toxic to dogs, causing issues ranging from vomiting and stomach pain to life-threatening conditions.
ABP Live Pet First | 10 Common Foods Pet Owners Should Never Feed Their Dogs
Many common human foods can seriously harm dogs, from chocolate and grapes to onions, garlic, and spicy snacks.
- Certain common foods like avocado, chocolate, and grapes pose serious health risks.
- Onions, garlic, and spicy foods can cause severe digestive issues and anaemia.
- Dairy, fried snacks, and caffeinated drinks are difficult for dogs to digest.
- Alcohol and raw dough are highly toxic, leading to critical health emergencies.
Some foods that look harmless to us can be dangerous for dogs. A small bite from your plate may cause vomiting, stomach pain, weakness, or even a life-threatening problem. Many Indian homes keep foods that are especially risky for pets, and owners may not realise the danger. From sweets to snacks and spices, several everyday items can hurt a dog badly. This is why it is important to know which foods should stay away from your pet’s bowl and why.
Dangerous Foods For Dogs
1. Avocado
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are some human foods dangerous for dogs?
Which common Indian foods are dangerous for dogs?
Dangerous Indian foods include onions, garlic, chillies, spicy foods, and fried snacks like samosas and pakoras due to their ingredients and preparation methods.
What makes avocados and chocolate harmful to dogs?
Avocados contain persin which can cause digestive upset, and their pits are a choking hazard. Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are highly toxic to dogs.
Can grapes and raisins cause serious problems for dogs?
Yes, even small amounts of grapes or raisins can lead to sudden and potentially fatal kidney failure in dogs.
Are milk and dairy products safe for dogs?
Many dogs are lactose intolerant, so dairy products can cause bloating, diarrhoea, and stomach discomfort. High-fat dairy can also increase the risk of pancreatitis.