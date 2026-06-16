Pugs struggle due to their flat faces, leading to heavy panting and loud snoring. In heat or humidity, they need shade, rest, and a calm environment.
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Pet First | 5 Common Health Problems Every Pug Owner Should Know
Pet First | Pugs are adorable companions, but they are prone to certain health issues. Learn about five common pug health problems, their warning signs, and simple ways to keep your pet healthy.
- Pugs' flat faces cause breathing issues; prominent eyes need extra care.
- Easy weight gain impacts their breathing and overall joint health.
- Facial wrinkles trap dirt, requiring diligent daily cleaning and hygiene.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why do pugs often struggle with breathing, especially in hot weather?
What are common eye issues for pugs, and how can they be prevented?
Pugs' large, prominent eyes are prone to scratches, dryness, redness, and irritation. Gentle handling and basic eye hygiene can prevent discomfort and injury.
How does weight affect a pug's health, and how can it be managed?
Pugs gain weight easily, which worsens breathing, stresses joints, and lowers energy. Managing their weight involves measured meals and short daily walks.
What causes skin problems in a pug's facial folds?
Their adorable facial wrinkles can trap moisture and dirt, leading to infections. Watch for bad smell, redness, or constant scratching. A daily wipe helps prevent issues.
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