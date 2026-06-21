OPINION | The Two Words That Shaped My Life: 'You Can Do It'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Author credits father's belief for overcoming life's challenges.

Fathers often make silent sacrifices, guiding children to opportunities.

Father instilled humility, integrity, dignity, guiding author's life decisions.

His teachings and belief remain author's enduring foundation.

There are some words in life that never leave you. They stay with you through failures, victories, uncertainty, and success. For me, those words came from my father.

Whenever I found myself struggling with a challenge, doubting my abilities, or standing at the edge of what seemed impossible, my father had a simple response. He would look at me with complete conviction and say, “I believe in you” and “You can do it.”

To the outside world, they may have sounded like ordinary words. To me, they were nothing short of magic. They carried the power to transform fear into courage and hesitation into determination. Somehow, after hearing those words, the impossible no longer felt impossible.

As I have grown older, I have come to realize that fathers often perform the most thankless role in our lives. They quietly carry burdens that their children may never fully understand. They endure struggles, disappointments, financial pressures, and personal sacrifices, yet they greet their families with a smile and an unwavering sense of strength.

They rarely speak about their pain. Instead, they focus on our dreams.

Day after day, year after year, they sacrifice their comforts so that their children can have opportunities they never had. They become our protectors, guides, teachers, and silent cheerleaders. Their love is often expressed not through grand declarations but through actions, sacrifices, and presence.

My father was no different.

Beyond his encouragement, he gave me values that continue to guide every decision I make. He taught me that success should never lead to arrogance. He would often say, “The trees that bear fruit always have their branches lowered.” It was his way of reminding me that true achievement is accompanied by humility.

He taught me to be a giver rather than a taker. He taught me to work with honesty and integrity, regardless of the circumstances. Most importantly, he taught me that dignity is non-negotiable.

“Never compromise your ethics for personal gain,” he would say. “And never allow anyone to take away your dignity. The day you sacrifice your self-respect for temporary benefits, you become hollow from within.”

Those lessons have become my compass in life. Whenever I face difficult choices, I find myself returning to his words. They continue to guide me long after he has left this world.

This Father’s Day is different for me because my father is no longer physically present. He now rests in his heavenly abode. Yet, in many ways, he has never left. His teachings live on in my decisions, his values live on in my character, and his belief in me continues to give me strength.

Every achievement I have earned carries a part of his contribution. Every milestone I celebrate is built upon the foundation he helped create. Whatever I am today, he remains the strongest pillar behind it.

I miss him deeply. There are moments when I wish I could hear his voice once more, receive his advice, or simply sit beside him and tell him about life’s journey.

But if there is one thing I know with certainty, it is that a father’s legacy is not measured by the years he spends with us. It is measured by the values he leaves behind and the lives he shapes.

Papa, wherever you are, I hope I have made you proud.

And to all fathers—those who are with us and those watching over us from above—thank you for your sacrifices, your strength, your wisdom, and your unconditional belief in us.

Sometimes, a child’s entire future is built on two simple words:

“You can do it.”

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