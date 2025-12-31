Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Looking Back 2025: 7 Viral Mahakumbh Moments That Internet Couldn't Stop Talking About

From IIT Baba to digital snan and Mona Lisa’s overnight fame, here are the most viral Mahakumbh moments of 2025 that captured India’s imagination.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:59 PM (IST)

As 2025 draws to a close, one event continues to dominate India's cultural memory, the Mahakumbh. What began as a deeply spiritual congregation quietly transformed into the country’s most powerful digital spectacle. Millions arrived seeking moksha, but the internet discovered stories that went far beyond ritual. From unlikely celebrities and entrepreneurial surprises to controversial clashes and heart-warming human moments, the Mahakumbh became a living documentary of modern India.

Here is a year-ender look at the seven moments that did not just go viral, they shaped how the world remembers Mahakumbh 2025.

Among countless saints and sages, one figure quietly rewrote what a modern ascetic could look like. Abhay Singh, now known across social platforms as IIT Baba, arrived with a resume no one expected, an IIT Bombay degree and an aerospace engineering career behind him. His transformation from laboratory to riverbank instantly fascinated visitors, journalists and millions online. His calm articulation, fluent English and willingness to engage with every curious passer-by made him the unlikely philosopher-celebrity of the Kumbh. People flocked to his tent not for blessings alone, but for conversations on life, pressure, ambition and peace.

2. Mona Lisa

Few stories captured the emotional heart of Mahakumbh quite like Monalisa Bhosle’s. The 16-year-old from Madhya Pradesh arrived to sell rudraksha garlands, and left as a viral sensation. Her amber eyes, confident presence and radiant smile mesmerised social media, earning her the affectionate nickname “Mona Lisa.” Fame followed at lightning speed. Her images and videos dominated feeds, and soon came offers, interviews and even a future in cinema. But viral success carried a heavy cost. The constant attention made it impossible for her to continue working at the mela, eventually forcing her to return home.

In a year defined by innovation, Mahakumbh witnessed perhaps its most unusual service yet, the digital holy dip. For those unable to attend, Deepak Goel, a journalist by profession, offered to immerse devotees’ passport-sized photos into the sacred waters, charging a modest fee. The concept exploded online when a short video showcased the idea, blurring lines between tradition and technology. The conversation that followed was intense: some applauded the inclusivity, others debated authenticity.

Not all viral moments were heart-warming. One confrontation shocked viewers when an irritated sadhu struck a YouTuber with tongs during an interview. The footage ignited fierce debate on boundaries between faith, privacy and digital intrusion. The same sadhu was later seen confronting multiple content creators, creating one of the year’s most controversial Mahakumbh narratives.

Sometimes, the internet falls in love for the simplest reasons. A man whose resemblance to Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter stunned visitors became one of the fair’s most delightful surprises. Captured enjoying a simple meal at a bhandara, eating with his hands, dressed casually, he instantly became a meme phenomenon. People couldn’t stop sharing the “desi Hogwarts” moment, proving that even at the world’s largest religious gathering, pop culture always finds a seat at the table.

Amid the spiritual chants and sacred rivers, one man quietly built a business story for the ages. With no money, no stall and only an idea, he began selling datun, traditional teeth-cleaning twigs, to devotees. Within a week, he had earned ₹40,000. When asked where the idea came from, he smiled and said, “Mera girlfriend.”

In one of the most breathtaking visuals of the year, Anamika Sharma carried Mahakumbh far beyond Indian soil. She unfurled the Mahakumbh flag at 13,000 feet above Bangkok, leaping from an aircraft mid-air while holding the sacred symbol. The video felt cinematic, symbolic and deeply emotional, a global invitation to India’s greatest spiritual gathering.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
