Year Ender 2025: 8 Celebrity Recipes That Stole Our Hearts On Social Media

As 2025 comes to a close, one quirky trend quietly dominated our social feeds, celebrities cooking at home. From comfort food to fusion experiments, stars shared meals that felt familiar, warm, and incredibly relatable. Gone were the days of glitzy, overproduced content, fans loved seeing their favourite personalities chop, stir, and season just like anyone would in their own kitchens. The year proved that food has a magical way of connecting us, and when it's cooked by someone you admire, it becomes irresistible.

Let's take a look back at 8 celebrity recipes that went viral in 2025 and why they captured hearts and stomachs across India.

ALSO READ: Looking Ahead 2026: Will This Be The Year We Finally Stop Believing In Rapid Weight-Loss Diets?

1. David Beckham’s Dal Chaat Surprise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timeline (@timelinelatest)

David Beckham surprised fans worldwide with his Indian-style dal chaat, combining boiled moong dal, onions, tomatoes, chutney, lemon juice, and chaat masala. What made it special was the unexpected simplicity, he showed that even a global icon could master Indian street flavours. Fans loved the video for its approachable vibe; Beckham’s casual commentary made the recipe feel like a kitchen conversation rather than a cooking tutorial. The dal chaat stood out as a refreshing snack perfect for evenings or small gatherings. Social media buzzed not because it was fancy but because anyone could try it at home.

2. Neena Gupta’s Vegetable Uttapam With Punjabi Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Veteran actress Neena Gupta delighted followers with her vegetable uttapam, subtly enhanced with Punjabi flavours. Using a traditional batter and fresh vegetables, she cooked the uttapam until crispy edges contrasted with a soft, tender center. The result was wholesome, warm, and filling, perfect for breakfast or a light dinner. Fans adored the fusion of classic Indian comfort with a twist. Gupta’s approachable style made viewers feel like they were learning from a neighbour rather than watching a celebrity video. The uttapam’s simplicity reminded audiences that good food doesn’t need fancy techniques.

3. Kylie Jenner’s Shrimp Tacos

finally getting a cooking with kylie and the shrimp tacos look so good!! thank you smash kitchen for the content 😋🌮 pic.twitter.com/gsV4V3aE8H — star🧚🏽‍♀️ (@starsafairy) November 19, 2025

Kylie Jenner brought a splash of color to the trend with her shrimp tacos, cooked with garlic, paprika, lime, and fresh vegetables. Pan-searing the shrimp created a light crunch while keeping the flavours vibrant. A final squeeze of lemon elevated the dish, making it a perfect quick weekday meal. The recipe resonated because it was easy, fast, and visually appealing. Fans appreciated Jenner’s casual approach and the ability to whip up something flavourful without spending hours in the kitchen.

4. Sameera Reddy’s Yogurt Paneer Cheesecake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy put a healthy twist on dessert with her yogurt paneer cheesecake. Blending creamy yogurt with soft paneer, she created a base that was smooth, protein-rich, and light. Topped with a simple biscuit crust and drizzled with honey, the cheesecake was both indulgent and wholesome. Fans were drawn to its home-style charm, it wasn’t intimidating, yet it felt special enough for a weekend treat. Reddy’s approachable narration and step-by-step demo encouraged followers to recreate the recipe in their own kitchens.

5. Bhagyashree’s Jodhpur Style Matar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree brought everyday Indian cuisine to the spotlight with her Jodhpur-style matar (peas). The recipe was uncomplicated, peas sauteed with cumin, coriander, red chili, and salt, yet the taste was rich and comforting. It exemplified the magic of simple ingredients done right. Fans connected with this recipe because it mirrored daily home cooking. The appeal wasn’t just the flavours but the relatable approach: no exotic ingredients, no complicated steps, just good food done well.

6. Gigi Hadid's Comfort Pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Iman Khamissa (@imankhamissa)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made a splash with her creamy, cheesy pasta, adapted to suit Indian kitchens. Her recipe swapped vodka sauce for a simple tomato base, blended with melted mozzarella and a dash of chili flakes for warmth. It was rich, cosy, and surprisingly easy to recreate. Fans appreciated the recipe’s fusion flexibility, bridging global flavours with local accessibility. It was perfect for a cozy dinner or a comforting weekend treat.

7. Kareena Kapoor’s Khichdi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minti's Kitchen (@mintis.world)

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor surprised fans by sharing her take on classic khichdi, a humble mix of rice, lentils, and mild spices. She added seasonal vegetables and a hint of ghee, making it aromatic, nourishing, and utterly comforting. The video went viral because it captured the essence of home-cooked warmth. Kareena’s khichdi wasn’t glamorous, it was heartfelt. Fans connected with the idea of a celebrity indulging in a simple, soul-satisfying dish, demonstrating that even stars crave the cosy flavours of childhood meals.

8. Alaya F’s Detox Drink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Actress Alaya F closed the culinary year with her soothing night-time detox drink. A combination of celery, fennel, cumin, ginger, and mint boiled together and sipped warm offered digestive relief and a refreshing end to the day. Fans loved the light, calming quality of this drink. Unlike heavy meals or indulgent snacks, it provided wellness benefits while remaining simple to prepare. The recipe’s viral success lay in its balance of practicality and health-consciousness.