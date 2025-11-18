Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Know How Ageing Can Impact Diabetes Management And What Older Adults Should Consider

Know How Ageing Can Impact Diabetes Management And What Older Adults Should Consider

Ageing can make diabetes management more challenging, but the right approach ensures safety, stability, and better quality of life. Know how changes in lifestyle habits impact sugar control in adults.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Adarsh K S)

Ageing changes almost every system in the body and diabetes, being a condition of balance, feels those shifts first. As the years pass, sugar control becomes less about numbers and more about safety, comfort, and confidence.

ALSO READ: World Diabetes Day 2025: Hidden Stress Epidemic Fueling Early-Onset Diabetes Among Millennials And Gen Z

When Sugar Control Meets The Years

With age, metabolism slows, muscle mass declines, and the pancreas releases insulin more sluggishly. Add to this reduced activity or other health issues like high blood pressure or kidney disease, and managing diabetes becomes more complex. What worked perfectly in middle age might not suit someone in their seventies.

Safety Comes First

For younger adults, the aim is tight sugar control. In older adults, the priority changes staying safe and steady. Low sugar levels can cause dizziness, confusion, or sudden falls. That’s why doctors prefer flexible targets and simplified regimens. It’s better to stay stable than to chase perfection.

Simplifying Medicines And Monitoring

Many seniors already take multiple medications. Some diabetes drugs can drop sugar levels too low or strain the kidneys. Regular reviews with the doctor help keep treatment simple and safe — fewer tablets, clear schedules, and kidney-friendly options. Long-acting insulins often work better with minimal daily fluctuations.

Lifestyle: Small Steps That Count

Even gentle activity makes a big difference. A short walk, easy yoga, or household chores improve circulation and sugar use. Meal’s rich in fiber and protein, proper hydration, and consistent meal timing prevent wide sugar swings. Regular eye, foot, and dental checks help detect early complications.

Living Well, Not Just Longer

Ageing with diabetes isn’t about limitation. It’s about adapting wisely. When care plans respect the body’s slower rhythm, older adults can live independently and joyfully. The goal is not a perfect glucometer reading it’s steady health, clear mind, and peace through the years.

Dr. Adarsh K S is Consultant – Diabetes & Endocrinology at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
BLOOD SUGAR World Diabetes Day Diabetes Management Ageing And Diabetes
