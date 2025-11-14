(By Dr. Malini Saba)

If you ask most Millennials and Gen Z what gave them diabetes, the immediate answer is often sugar, fast food, or lack of exercise, as they grew up hearing it’s the villain. But what’s showing up now mostly in doctors’ offices and mental health clinics around the world is something more subtle. The real trigger isn’t always what’s on the plate; it’s the constant emotional strain that never really switches off.

We live in a world where we count calories, buy protein snacks, and track our steps, and still somehow, our stress levels keep climbing. And quietly, that stress is doing something unexpected: it’s pushing younger generations toward diabetes.

The Hidden Trigger

Stress isn’t just “in your head”. It’s a physical chain reaction. The body releases cortisol, a hormone meant to help us handle emergencies. But when every day feels like one long emergency - work pressure, unstable jobs, financial worry, social media comparison; cortisol hangs around. It keeps blood sugar higher than it should be. It nudges the body toward insulin resistance, and over time, that can look a lot like the early stages of diabetes.

Silent Signs

What makes it more dangerous is how invisible it feels. Stress doesn’t come with a warning label. It shows up as late-night snacking, skipped workouts, broken sleep, constant scrolling and irritability that feels “normal”. Many people in their twenties and thirties brush it off until their body starts sending signals: fatigue, cravings, mood swings, and brain fog.

Breaking The Cycle

The solution isn’t about perfection. It’s about slowing down long enough to notice what’s happening inside. Taking a walk, talking to someone who listens, reading a book and switching off screens for a while; these small resets help the nervous system calm down. They’re not trendy wellness tricks; they’re the body’s way of finding balance again.

Beyond Diets And Numbers

And yes, food still matters. But emotional health matters just as much. Eating well without managing stress is like fixing a leak while the tap’s still running. Until we learn to manage how we feel, what we eat will only solve half the problem.

World Diabetes Day is a reminder that health is no longer only about diet and exercise. It’s also about pace, rest, and emotional awareness. Stress, if left unchecked, can quietly become the new sugar: sweet in small doses but destructive when it never stops.

The challenge for this generation is not just to live longer but to live calmer. And sometimes, that starts not with cutting out sugar, but by giving the mind an occasional peace.



Dr. Malini Saba is psychologist and human & social rights activist and founder of the Saba Family Foundation.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

