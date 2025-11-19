International Men's Day 2025: A Look At Its History, Significance And Theme Of This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





International Men’s Day is observed every year on 19 November to recognise the challenges men face and to celebrate their contributions to families, communities, and society. Marked across the world, the day brings attention to issues such as men’s health, mental well-being, discrimination, and social expectations.

International Men's Day 2025 Theme

This year, the global theme is “Celebrating Men and Boys,” focusing on acknowledging the positive roles they play at home, in workplaces, and within the wider community.

History Of International Men's Day

The idea of International Men’s Day has been around for decades. The modern observance traces its roots to the early 1990s, when American academic Thomas Oaster organised small events in the United States, Australia, and Malta. Although these early celebrations did not continue for long, the concept was revived in 1999 by Trinidad and Tobago’s Jerome Teelucksingh. He chose 19 November to honour his father’s birthday and to remember the day the nation united behind its men’s football team in 1989. Malta, one of the earliest countries to support the event, shifted from celebrating the day in February to 19 November in 2009, joining the global observance.

Over the years, International Men’s Day has grown into a grassroots movement supported in many countries, though it is not officially recognised by the United Nations. The day also has a deeper historical context, debates about a male equivalent to International Women’s Day date back to the 1960s, especially in the Soviet Union, where 23 February was informally regarded as a day for men. The modern version, however, aims to address contemporary issues affecting men and boys while promoting positive change.

Significance Of The Day

The significance of International Men’s Day lies in its core objectives, often referred to as its six pillars. These include promoting positive male role models, celebrating men’s contributions, improving men’s health, addressing discrimination, strengthening gender relations, and creating a safer world for all. The 2025 theme, “Celebrating Men and Boys,” reinforces the idea that men and boys contribute meaningfully to society in everyday ways, through caregiving, work, leadership, and emotional support.