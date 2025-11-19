Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleInternational Men's Day 2025: A Look At Its History, Significance And Theme Of This Year

International Men's Day 2025: A Look At Its History, Significance And Theme Of This Year

International Men’s Day 2025, observed on 19 November, highlights its history, significance and this year’s theme while recognising the roles and contributions of men and boys.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

International Men’s Day is observed every year on 19 November to recognise the challenges men face and to celebrate their contributions to families, communities, and society. Marked across the world, the day brings attention to issues such as men’s health, mental well-being, discrimination, and social expectations.

International Men's Day 2025 Theme

This year, the global theme is “Celebrating Men and Boys,” focusing on acknowledging the positive roles they play at home, in workplaces, and within the wider community.

History Of International Men's Day

The idea of International Men’s Day has been around for decades. The modern observance traces its roots to the early 1990s, when American academic Thomas Oaster organised small events in the United States, Australia, and Malta. Although these early celebrations did not continue for long, the concept was revived in 1999 by Trinidad and Tobago’s Jerome Teelucksingh. He chose 19 November to honour his father’s birthday and to remember the day the nation united behind its men’s football team in 1989. Malta, one of the earliest countries to support the event, shifted from celebrating the day in February to 19 November in 2009, joining the global observance.

Over the years, International Men’s Day has grown into a grassroots movement supported in many countries, though it is not officially recognised by the United Nations. The day also has a deeper historical context, debates about a male equivalent to International Women’s Day date back to the 1960s, especially in the Soviet Union, where 23 February was informally regarded as a day for men. The modern version, however, aims to address contemporary issues affecting men and boys while promoting positive change.

Significance Of The Day

The significance of International Men’s Day lies in its core objectives, often referred to as its six pillars. These include promoting positive male role models, celebrating men’s contributions, improving men’s health, addressing discrimination, strengthening gender relations, and creating a safer world for all. The 2025 theme, “Celebrating Men and Boys,” reinforces the idea that men and boys contribute meaningfully to society in everyday ways, through caregiving, work, leadership, and emotional support.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
International Men’s Day 2025 International Men’s Day History International Men’s Day Significance International Men’s Day Theme 2025 International Men’s Day Celebration
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget