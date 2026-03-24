ABP Live Doc Talk | The Growing Threat Of Sickle Cell And Thalassemia: What You Need To Know

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Inherited blood disorders remain one of the most persistent yet under-recognised public health challenges in India. Among them, sickle cell disease and thalassemia together account for a substantial share of avoidable illness and early mortality across the country. Sickle cell disease often traps patients in a cycle of chronic anaemia, repeated pain crises, and progressive organ damage that gradually shortens life expectancy. Thalassemia presents an equally difficult reality where children diagnosed with severe forms of the disorder must depend on lifelong blood transfusions along with iron chelation therapy. Bone marrow transplantation remains the only curative treatment, yet the financial and medical demands of this option keep it beyond the reach of many families.

Growing awareness of the national burden prompted the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in July 2023. The ambition is bold and long term. India aims to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem before the year 2047. Several states fall within the priority zone of this mission, yet Odisha has steadily drawn attention for designing a particularly effective strategy for detection and management. The model emerging from the state offers important lessons for large scale genetic disease screening in complex public health environments.

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Burden Of Sickle Cell Disease In Tribal India

Sickle cell disease remains one of the ten major health issues affecting tribal populations in India. The geographical concentration of the disorder is well known. A belt stretching across central and western India carries the highest burden. States including Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat fall within this high prevalence region where the sickle cell gene frequency varies between 5 percent and 40 percent. Odisha itself lies in the upper band of this range where prevalence often falls between 21 percent and 40 percent.

Why Is Public Cooperation Needed?

Thalassemia further deepens the public health challenge. The March of Dimes Global Survey on Birth Defects conducted in 2001 placed haemoglobin disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease among the five most common major birth defects worldwide, alongside congenital heart disease, neural tube defects, Down syndrome, and G6PD deficiency. More than 20 million people across the world carry the beta thalassemia gene without obvious symptoms. India alone accounts for nearly 30 million silent carriers.

Each year around 10,000 children are born in India with thalassemia major, representing close to 10 percent of the global burden. This highlights the scenario where efforts are needed from both the sides. While the government is carrying out initiatives, people too must come forward and get screened.

Odisha Strategy

Faced with such numbers, Odisha has gradually shaped a public health response that focuses on early detection across different stages of life. Screening does not begin inside large hospitals alone. The process starts in the community. Children between 0 and 18 years are screened in schools and Anganwadi centres through teams working under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram. Pregnant women are tested during antenatal care visits organised on Village Health and Nutrition Days. Remote tribal areas receive additional support through mobile health units that travel to habitations where access to hospitals is limited.

Screening Innovation

Technology also plays a central role in the Odisha model. Large scale screening relies on the DBS HPLC methodology. Dried blood spot sampling combined with high performance liquid chromatography allows accurate detection of both sickle cell and thalassemia traits from small blood samples collected in field settings. The approach functions as a single step confirmatory model, which removes the need for multiple rounds of testing that often slow programmes elsewhere. Several states still depend on fragmented screening pathways that can delay diagnosis and weaken data reliability. Odisha’s method produces incidence data that reflects ground reality more closely and strengthens long term planning.

Progress on the ground reflects this systematic approach. Screening began soon after the national mission was launched in July 2023. More than 46.65 lakh individuals have already been screened across the state. The programme aims to cover around 1.08 crore people by the year 2025 to 2026.

PPP Governance

Institutional design has played an equally important role in sustaining the programme. A structured public private partnership supports implementation across the state. Private technical and implementation partners assist with specialised laboratory processes, digital data management, and operational logistics. Oversight remains firmly with the National Health Mission of Odisha. A dedicated project management structure monitors screening progress, laboratory confirmation, training of field teams, and patient follow up. Regular data analysis allows administrators to identify operational gaps and respond quickly. Such supervision ensures that quality does not weaken even as the programme expands across remote tribal regions and geographically difficult districts.

From Screening To Care: Bridging The Treatment Gap

The scale of outcomes achieved so far demonstrates why the Odisha model has attracted attention. Screening efforts have identified 97,501 individuals living with sickle cell disease. Another 4,11,395 individuals have been found to carry the sickle cell trait. Health systems have linked these patients to treatment facilities in government hospitals.

Early detection, reliable diagnostics, and sustained patient support together define the strength of this approach. Odisha has quietly demonstrated that large scale genetic screening is possible even in regions with dispersed tribal populations and difficult terrain. The experience offers a powerful reminder that thoughtful public health design can transform complex health challenges into manageable programmes, bringing the national goal of eliminating sickle cell disease within closer reach while addressing the parallel burden of thalassemia.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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