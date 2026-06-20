Yes, experts say stubborn ink stains can often be removed using common household items. Fresh stains are easier to tackle, but even older marks can be reduced with correct treatment.
Ink Stains On Clothes: No Need to Throw Away Your Shirt, These Simple Hacks Remove Stubborn Marks Instantly
Ink stains on clothes don't always mean the end of your favourite outfit. Experts suggest using rubbing alcohol, ammonia or nail polish remover to tackle stubborn marks effectively.
- Rubbing alcohol effectively removes fresh, oil-based ink stains from fabric.
- Ammonia solution or nail polish remover tackles stubborn or deep ink marks.
- Avoid dryer heat; always test stain removal solutions on fabric first.
An accidental ink stain on a shirt, T-shirt or bag can instantly ruin your day. Many people assume that once ink marks appear on fabric, the garment is beyond saving. However, experts say that stubborn ink stains can often be removed successfully using a few common household items.
While fresh stains are generally easier to tackle, even older or dried ink marks can be significantly reduced if treated correctly and with patience.
What Is The Best Way To Remove Ink Stains?
Home experts consider rubbing alcohol to be one of the most effective solutions for removing ink stains, particularly those caused by oil-based ballpoint pens.
To use this method, place a paper towel underneath the stained section of the fabric. Using a dropper, apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol directly onto the stain. Leave it for a few minutes, then gently blot the area with a clean paper towel.
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Repeat the process until no more ink transfers onto the paper towel. Once the stain has faded, rinse the garment with cold water and wash it as usual.
How Can You Remove Deep Or Stubborn Ink Stains?
For darker or more persistent stains, ammonia may also prove useful. Experts explain that ammonia helps break down the pigments in ink, making it easier to wash the stain out.
Begin by rinsing the stained area with cold water. Next, prepare a solution using warm water, a bleach-free detergent and a small amount of ammonia. Soak the garment in the mixture for around 30 minutes to one hour.
For particularly stubborn stains, the fabric can be left soaking overnight. After soaking, wash the garment thoroughly.
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Can Nail Polish Remover Help Remove Ink Stains?
Nail polish remover can also be effective, especially when dealing with fresh ink stains. Acetone-based nail polish removers are known to loosen ink particles from fabric.
Apply a small amount of remover to a clean cloth or cotton ball and gently dab the stained area. Avoid rubbing the fabric, as this can spread the ink further and make the stain more difficult to remove.
Once treated, rinse the garment with water and wash it normally.
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Important Things To Keep In Mind
Experts advise against putting clothes into a dryer until the ink stain has completely disappeared. Heat can permanently set the stain into the fabric, making it much harder to remove later.
There are also several home remedies, including hairspray, toothpaste and vinegar, that are commonly recommended for ink stains. However, experts caution that these methods do not always deliver reliable results.
When using rubbing alcohol, it is important to proceed carefully. In small quantities, it is generally considered safe for most fabrics, but testing it on an inconspicuous area first is always advisable.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Can ink stains be removed from fabric?
What is the most effective solution for removing ink stains?
Home experts consider rubbing alcohol one of the most effective solutions, particularly for ink from oil-based ballpoint pens.
How can deep or stubborn ink stains be removed?
For darker or more persistent stains, ammonia can be useful as it breaks down ink pigments. Soak the garment in a solution with warm water, bleach-free detergent, and ammonia for 30 minutes to an hour.
What should I avoid when removing ink stains?
Avoid putting clothes into a dryer until the ink stain has completely disappeared. Heat can permanently set the stain into the fabric, making it much harder to remove later.