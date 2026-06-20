PM Modi’s Gift To Slovakia Prez Puts Bihar’s Famous Thekua In Limelight; Here’s The Recipe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi gifted Indian sweet Thekua to Slovakian leaders.

This sweet originates from Bihar and Jharkhand regions.

It holds cultural significance, especially during Chhath Puja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to Slovakia, where he presented a number of gifts that showcase India's rich cultural heritage. Among them was Thekua, a traditional sweet from Bihar and Jharkhand that holds a special place in the hearts of many Indians. PM Modi gifted Thekua to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and National Council Speaker Richard Raši, sparking renewed interest in this age-old delicacy.

Bihar’s Famous Thekua

More than just a sweet snack, Thekua is deeply connected to the culture and traditions of Bihar and Jharkhand. It is especially popular during Chhath Puja, when it is prepared as a sacred offering. Made with everyday ingredients like wheat flour, jaggery, and coconut, Thekua is loved for its rich flavour, crisp texture, and ability to stay fresh for days.

If you'd like to try this traditional sweet at home, here's a simple recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups wheat flour

¾ to 1 cup jaggery

2 tablespoons ghee

½ cup grated coconut

4–5 cardamoms, crushed or powdered

Chopped cashews and almonds (optional)

Oil or ghee for frying

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How To Make Thekua

Start by breaking the jaggery into small pieces and dissolving it in a little warm water. Once it has melted completely, strain the mixture to remove any impurities. Add the ghee and let the syrup cool slightly.

In a large bowl, mix the wheat flour, grated coconut, cardamom powder, and dry fruits. Slowly pour in the jaggery syrup and knead everything into a firm dough. The dough should be a little stiffer than regular roti dough.

Take small portions of the dough and shape them into round or oval discs. If you have a traditional Thekua mould, you can use it. Otherwise, a sieve, grater, or any textured kitchen utensil can help create beautiful patterns on the surface.

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Heat oil or ghee in a pan and gently fry the Thekua on a low to medium flame. This step requires a little patience, as frying them slowly ensures they cook evenly from the inside and develop a beautiful golden-brown colour.

Once done, remove them from the oil and let them cool completely. Store the cooled Thekua in an airtight container, and they will stay fresh and crunchy for several days.

Simple, delicious, and steeped in tradition, Thekua is a sweet treat that truly reflects the flavours and heritage of Bihar and Jharkhand.