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HomeLifestyleABP Live Pet First | How to Protect Your Pet This Monsoon: 8 Essential Tips To Keep Your Furry Friend Healthy and Happy

ABP Live Pet First | How to Protect Your Pet This Monsoon: 8 Essential Tips To Keep Your Furry Friend Healthy and Happy

Keep your pet safe this monsoon by maintaining hygiene, drying fur and paws, grooming regularly, preventing infections, and adjusting their diet for better health and comfort.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle, ABP Live Lifestyle |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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  • Avoid wet grass/mud, maintain hygiene of pet's surroundings.

Monsoon Pet Care Guide: Essential Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Healthy and Happy This Rainy Season. As the monsoon arrives, pet owners need to make a few important adjustments to their daily care routine. Increased humidity, damp conditions and reduced outdoor activity can create a range of challenges for pets, from skin problems to infections. Taking simple precautions during the rainy season can go a long way in keeping your four-legged companion comfortable, healthy and safe.

ALSO READ: Pet First | 6 Warning Signs Your Pet May Be Suffering From Heat Stress

Essential Rainy Season Tips for Your Furry Friend

  • Keep Them Dry: High humidity during the monsoon can increase the risk of skin infections. Check your pet’s fur regularly for dampness and dry their legs thoroughly to help prevent fungal growth.
  • Protect Their Paws: Excess moisture can cause paw irritation and inflammation. Watch for redness, excessive licking or scratching, and consider using a well-fitted raincoat during walks.
  • Clean Nose and Ears: Moisture can accumulate in these sensitive areas and lead to infections. Gently wipe your pet’s nose and ears with a soft, dry cloth. Consult a vet if you notice an unpleasant odour from the ears.
  • Bathe Them Regularly: Rainwater exposure is not a substitute for a proper bath. Use an anti-tick and flea shampoo and dry your pet thoroughly with a hairdryer on a low setting.
  • Avoid Wet Grass and Mud: Damp grass and muddy areas can harbour ticks and fleas. They can also trap moisture in your pet’s paws, increasing the risk of infections. Keep paw hair trimmed where necessary.
  • Maintain Cleanliness: Clean your pet’s bedding and food bowls regularly. Replace drinking water daily and store uneaten food properly to keep it fresh.
  • Groom Frequently: The monsoon season can lead to increased shedding. Brush your pet daily or every other day to remove loose hair and check for ticks or skin issues.
  • Adjust Their Diet: Reduced outdoor activity may require dietary changes. Home-cooked meals or wet food can provide essential nutrients, while dry kibble should be stored in an airtight container. Smaller, more frequent meals may also support digestion.

 ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | Pet Safety Alert: 5 Deadly Summer Mistakes Every Owner Must Avoid

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.)

 

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

Should a pet's diet be adjusted during the monsoon season?

Yes, reduced outdoor activity may require dietary changes. Home-cooked or wet food can provide essential nutrients, and smaller, more frequent meals may aid digestion.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Health Tips Monsoon Pet Care Guide Pet Care During Monsoon Rainy Season Pet Tips
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