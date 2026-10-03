India’s Growing Protein Demand Brings New Isolate Centre To NIFTEM Kundli

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India’s food preferences are changing, with consumers increasingly focusing not just on taste but also on nutrition, particularly protein. With a large vegetarian population, meeting the country’s growing demand for protein has become an important challenge for the food sector. To address this need, the government is working on developing protein extracts and protein isolates from peas. A Pea Protein Centre of Excellence is being established at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, with support from Canada.

What Is Pea Protein Isolate?

Pea protein isolate is a concentrated form of protein extracted from peas. The initiative at NIFTEM Kundli will focus on developing protein extracts and isolates from peas that can be used in the food sector. According to Devesh Deval, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the initiative is particularly significant because of India’s large vegetarian population and the need to increase access to protein-rich food options.

Why Is Pea Protein Gaining Attention?

Plant-based protein sources are becoming increasingly relevant as demand for nutritious food products grows. Peas can serve as a source of plant protein, which can then be processed into forms suitable for use in various food products. The proposed Centre of Excellence is aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities in this area and supporting the development of food-processing applications for pea protein.

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India’s Food Market Is Growing

India’s food market is estimated at around Rs 52.9 lakh crore to Rs 57.7 lakh crore and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6–7 per cent, according to Devesh Deval. The government considers food processing a strategically important sector because it can help create greater value for farmers, attract investment and generate employment opportunities in manufacturing.

How Food Processing Can Benefit Farmers

Food processing is among the major employment-generating sectors within manufacturing and contributes around 8 per cent to manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA), according to the official cited in the report. The government’s focus is on increasing processing across all 16 broad sub-sectors of the food industry while ensuring that farmers receive greater value from agricultural produce.

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India’s Agricultural Exports Continue To Grow

According to Dr Tarun Bajaj, Senior Adviser at the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India exported agricultural and processed food products worth around Rs 5.1 lakh crore in 2025–26. Processed products account for around 30 per cent of India’s total agricultural exports. The country is also targeting further growth in this segment, with an aim to double overall exports over the next five years. Rice, meat, marine products, coffee and tea are among India’s major agricultural export products.

Food Processing Sector Expected To Expand

Milind Dixit, MD of Koelnmesse, said that India’s food processing sector is expanding due to rising domestic consumption, greater value addition, technological advancements and stronger links with global markets. The sector was valued at around Rs 36.7 lakh crore in financial year 2025 and is estimated to reach nearly Rs 66.2 lakh crore by financial year 2034, according to the report. The development of pea protein processing is part of the broader push towards greater food processing, value addition and innovation in India’s food sector.