‘Fat Dogs Of Delhi’ Contest Sparks Debate Over Pet Health: Can Obesity Put Your Doggo At Risk?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prioritizing healthy weight is crucial for a dog's overall well-being.

A unique dog contest in Delhi has been grabbing attention on social media, but the event has also sparked an important conversation about pet health. The Fat Dogs Of Delhi competition, which celebrates some of the city’s heaviest dogs, quickly went viral as people campaigned and voted for their favourite contenders. While the contest may appear entertaining, it has also raised questions about whether being overweight is actually healthy for dogs.

How Did The Fat Dogs Of Delhi Contest Begin?

The competition began with pictures of overweight dogs spotted in different parts of Delhi being shared online. Gradually, people started submitting dogs from their neighbourhoods, along with their names and locations. Around 64 dogs reportedly took part in the initial stages of the contest. Voting was conducted through different rounds on social media, with supporters actively campaigning for their favourite dogs.

The popularity of the competition grew as people began creating posters and social media campaigns to encourage others to vote for the dogs representing their neighbourhoods.

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Why Excess Weight Can Be Unhealthy For Dogs

Just like humans, dogs can also face several health problems when they become overweight. According to veterinary experts, excess weight can put additional pressure on a dog's joints, making movement more difficult. Overweight dogs may also become less physically active. Excess weight can increase the risk of health problems such as diabetes, heart-related issues and breathing difficulties. However, weight gain in dogs is not always caused by overeating. Hormonal problems and changes in the body after sterilisation can also contribute to weight gain in some dogs.

Healthy Weight Is More Important Than Being 'Fat'

Pictures of chubby dogs may appear cute or amusing to people, but maintaining a healthy weight is an important part of a pet's overall well-being. Excess weight can make dogs less active, reducing how much they run and play. Over time, this can affect their quality of life. Therefore, deliberately increasing a dog's weight simply to make it eligible for or competitive in a contest should not be considered healthy. A dog's well-being should remain more important than its appearance or participation in a competition.

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[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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