Former women Naxals participated in a National Handloom Day event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. They walked the ramp, showcasing traditional handloom sarees and their transformation.
Former Women Naxals Walk The Ramp In Handloom Sarees At Raipur Event: WATCH
Former women Naxals from Bastar walked the ramp in handloom sarees at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur, showcasing their journey from armed insurgency to mainstream life.
- Former women Naxals walked Raipur ramp, embracing mainstream life.
- Bastar region transitions towards Naxal-free status after sustained efforts.
- Government pushes development, facilitating large-scale Naxal surrenders.
Former women Naxals who once lived with weapons in the forests of Bastar made a striking appearance at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Dressed in traditional handloom sarees, the women walked the ramp with confidence as the audience applauded their transformation. Their appearance highlighted not only India’s handloom heritage but also their decision to leave the armed movement and rebuild their lives in the mainstream. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai attended the event. The women, who had once spent years in Bastar’s forests, took part in the programme with smiles and visible confidence.
Bastar’s Naxal-Free Transition
The event came against the backdrop of Bastar’s changing security landscape. The region, which remained a major centre of Maoist activity for decades, has witnessed sustained security operations and a growing number of surrenders.
Earlier this week, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma met Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi. The state government sought special relaxations in central infrastructure schemes to accelerate development in Bastar.
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Former women Naxals, who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar, walked the ramp to huge applause at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after joining the mainstream. (07.08) https://t.co/BtUfHIUsHs pic.twitter.com/ClHzGcRWp1— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
Speaking after the meeting, Sai said: “Today, accompanied by our state’s Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, we met with the Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; officials were also present during the meeting. After 40-50 years, our Bastar region has finally become Naxal-free, and there is a great need for development there. Connectivity is crucial from a development perspective," according to ANI.
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Women Choosing A New Path
The transition has also been visible through large-scale surrenders. In March, 108 Maoist cadres associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee surrendered in Bastar under the state’s “Puna Margem – rehabilitation to rejuvenation" campaign. The group, carrying a combined reward of Rs 3.29 crore, included 44 women and members linked to different levels of the Maoist organisation.
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In May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bastar and declared the region “Naxal-free". “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Bastar has become Naxal-free. Now, the journey from security to trust, trust to development, development to prosperity, and prosperity to fulfillment, must be completed within the next five years", Shah had said.
The former women Naxals walking the ramp offered a different picture of Bastar, one centred on rehabilitation, livelihoods and participation in public life. Their appearance at the Raipur event reflected the changing lives of women who have left the armed movement behind and are now finding new ways to participate in society.
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent event featured former women Naxals in Chhattisgarh?
What was the significance of the former women Naxals' participation in the event?
Their appearance highlighted India's handloom heritage and their decision to leave the armed movement. It showcased their rehabilitation, confidence, and integration into mainstream society.
How is the security situation changing in the Bastar region?
Bastar, once a major Maoist center, is becoming Naxal-free due to sustained security operations and surrenders. Both the CM and Union Home Minister have declared it Naxal-free.
What is the 'Puna Margem' campaign mentioned in the article?
'Puna Margem – rehabilitation to rejuvenation' is a state campaign under which Maoist cadres are surrendering. In March, 108 cadres, including 44 women, surrendered under this initiative.
What are the development plans for Bastar now that it is Naxal-free?
The state government is seeking special relaxations in central infrastructure schemes to accelerate development. Connectivity is considered crucial for the region's progress.