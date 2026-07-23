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English NewsLifestyleWant Faster Hair Growth? Learn How To Make Pumpkin Seed Oil At Home

Want Faster Hair Growth? Learn How To Make Pumpkin Seed Oil At Home

Rich in nutrients that support scalp health, pumpkin seed oil may help reduce hair fall and nourish hair. Learn an easy DIY method to make and apply it at home for healthier-looking hair.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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  • Easily prepare oil at home, massage scalp weekly for best results.

Hair care has become a priority for many young men and women, with countless products promising thicker, healthier hair. While expensive oils often dominate the market, one effective ingredient may already be sitting in your kitchen pumpkin seeds. Their oil is packed with nutrients that help nourish the scalp, strengthen hair roots, and support overall hair health. Pumpkin seed oil contains antioxidants, essential fatty acids, vitamin E, zinc, magnesium, and plant sterols, all of which contribute to maintaining a healthy scalp. Some studies also suggest that pumpkin seed oil may help reduce hair thinning and hair fall in certain people. However, it is not considered a cure for baldness, and results can vary from person to person.

Why Pumpkin Seed Oil Is Good For Hair

Pumpkin seed oil is valued for its rich nutritional profile, which helps protect the scalp from oxidative stress caused by pollution, UV exposure, and everyday environmental damage. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may also help soothe an itchy scalp, reduce flaking, and ease mild redness. The essential fatty acids and vitamin E present in the oil help nourish the scalp and support stronger-looking hair. Zinc and magnesium further contribute to maintaining healthy hair roots, making pumpkin seed oil a popular natural choice for overall hair care.

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How To Make Pumpkin Seed Oil At Home

Preparing pumpkin seed oil at home is simple and requires only a few ingredients.

You'll need:

  • ½ cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 1 cup coconut oil or sweet almond oil
  • 1 tablespoon castor oil (optional)

Lightly roast the pumpkin seeds over low heat for two to three minutes and coarsely grind them. Heat the carrier oil using a double-boiler method, then add the crushed pumpkin seeds. Allow the mixture to cook on low heat for about 30–40 minutes. Once cooled, strain the oil through a muslin cloth and transfer it to a dark glass bottle. Store it in a cool, dry place, where it can generally last for around two to three months.

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The Right Way To Use It

For best results, massage the oil gently into your scalp once a week for five to ten minutes. This helps improve blood circulation while allowing the oil to nourish the scalp. You can also apply the oil as an overnight hair treatment and wash it off the next morning with lukewarm water. If desired, add 2–3 drops of rosemary essential oil, which is often used in hair care routines because of its potential to support healthier-looking hair. However, patch-test essential oils before use and discontinue if irritation occurs. While pumpkin seed oil can be a useful addition to a hair care routine, persistent or severe hair loss should be evaluated by a dermatologist to identify the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is pumpkin seed oil a cure for baldness?

No, pumpkin seed oil is not considered a cure for baldness, and results can vary between individuals. For persistent or severe hair loss, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pumpkin Seed Oil Pumpkin Seed Oil For Hair Hair Growth Tips
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