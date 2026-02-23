Holi 2026: 10 Low-Oil Festive Recipes Under 300 Calories You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Holi is synonymous with gujiyas, chaats, thandai, and endless snacking. But between deep-fried treats and sugary delights, the calorie count can skyrocket before you even realise it. This Holi 2026, why not celebrate differently? You don’t have to sacrifice flavour to eat smart. With a few tweaks and mindful cooking methods like baking, air-frying, roasting and steaming, you can enjoy festive favourites without the excess oil and guilt.

Here are 10 low-oil Holi recipes under 300 calories that promise full flavour, festive vibes, and lighter indulgence.

1. Baked Gujiyas With Coconut

Gujiya is the heart of Holi celebrations, but the traditional deep-fried version can be heavy. Swap frying for baking and you instantly cut down a significant amount of oil without compromising taste. Use whole wheat flour for the outer shell and a filling of roasted coconut, chopped almonds, raisins, and a touch of jaggery instead of refined sugar. Bake until golden and crisp. Each baked gujiya can stay comfortably under 250–280 calories depending on portion size. Serve warm with a light dusting of powdered jaggery.

2. Air-Fried Dahi Bhalla

Dahi bhalla is usually deep-fried, but air-frying the lentil balls makes a dramatic difference in calorie count. Prepare the batter using soaked urad dal, whisk it well for fluffiness, and shape into small portions. Air-fry until lightly golden instead of immersing in oil. Soak briefly in warm water, squeeze gently, and top with low-fat curd, mint chutney and tamarind chutney. Keep the chutneys light and controlled in portion. This version stays under 300 calories per serving while delivering creamy, tangy satisfaction.

3. Roasted Makhana Masala

Fox nuts (makhana) are naturally low in calories and high in protein. Instead of frying namkeen snacks this Holi, dry roast makhana in a non-stick pan with minimal ghee spray or olive oil mist. Add turmeric, chilli powder, black salt and chaat masala for a punch of flavour. One bowl typically stays under 200 calories, making it a perfect guilt-free snack between celebrations. It’s crunchy, addictive and festive without being greasy. You can even prepare it in advance and store in an airtight container.

4. Sprouts And Pomegranate Chaat

Chaats are essential during Holi, but fried papdi and sev increase calories quickly. Replace them with boiled moong sprouts as the base. Add chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, coriander and pomegranate seeds. Toss with lemon juice, roasted cumin powder and a spoon of mint chutney. This refreshing chaat is colourful, protein-rich and stays under 250 calories per serving. It keeps you energised while balancing heavier festive foods.

5. Oats And Vegetable Tikki

Replace deep-fried aloo tikki with a blend of boiled vegetables and oats. Oats add fibre and structure while reducing the need for excess potatoes. Shape into patties and air-fry until crisp. Serve with mint chutney and curd dip. Each serving can remain under 280 calories depending on size. These tikkis are satisfying, wholesome and perfect for guests who want healthy options.

6. Grilled Paneer Tikka

Paneer is protein-rich but often cooked in butter-heavy marinades. Opt for low-fat paneer and marinate in hung curd, turmeric, chilli powder and ginger-garlic paste. Grill instead of frying. A moderate serving stays under 300 calories and provides satiety. The smoky flavour makes it party-worthy while being lighter than restaurant versions.

7. Beetroot Carrot Kanji Shots

If there’s one traditional Holi drink that perfectly balances flavour and health, it’s kanji. This fermented North Indian beverage made with beetroot and black carrots. It’s probiotic-rich, low in calories, and incredibly refreshing. A small shot glass serving typically contains under 50 calories, making it one of the lightest festive beverages you can enjoy. The vibrant magenta hue also adds a stunning pop of colour to your Holi table. Slightly spicy, tangy, and earthy, beetroot and carrot kanji not only cools the body but also supports metabolism.

8. Fruit Chaat With Chaat Masala

Instead of sugary desserts, prepare a vibrant fruit chaat with papaya, apple, guava and watermelon. Sprinkle chaat masala and squeeze fresh lime juice. Naturally sweet and hydrating, this bowl stays under 200–250 calories. It satisfies sweet cravings without added sugar.

9. Baked Mathri

Mathri is usually deep-fried, but baking significantly reduces oil content. Use whole wheat flour, carom seeds and minimal oil in the dough. Bake until crisp and golden. Pair with mint chutney or low-fat curd dip. Portion control ensures each serving remains under 300 calories.

10. Low-Fat Thandai

Holi feels incomplete without thandai. Prepare a lighter version using toned milk or almond milk. Blend soaked almonds, fennel seeds, pepper, cardamom and a small amount of jaggery. Keep portions moderate to maintain calories below 250 per glass. You get the festive aroma and flavour without excessive sugar.