Halloween 2025: The Real Connection Between Pumpkins And Spooky Costumes You Didn’t Know About

Halloween 2025: Every year on 31 October, the world celebrates Halloween, a festival known for its spooky costumes, glowing pumpkins, and the thrill of “trick or treat.” Mostly observed in Europe and the United States, Halloween has become a global symbol of fun mixed with fright. But have you ever wondered what pumpkins have to do with this eerie night, or why people dress up like ghosts and witches? The story behind these customs goes back thousands of years, blending ancient Celtic beliefs, harvest rituals, and folklore.

Why Halloween Is Celebrated

Halloween finds its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, marking the end of the harvest season and the start of winter, a time believed to blur the line between the living and the dead. The Celts thought that on this night, spirits of the dead returned to roam the earth, causing mischief and bringing ill fortune.

To protect themselves, people would light bonfires, wear frightening masks, and perform rituals to keep evil spirits away. Over time, as Christianity spread, the festival merged with All Saints’ Day, known as All Hallows’ Day, and the night before became known as All Hallows’ Eve, later shortened to Halloween.

The Secret Behind The Spooky Costumes

The Halloween tradition of dressing up in ghostly or monstrous costumes is not just for fun — it has ancient spiritual roots. People once believed that if they disguised themselves as spirits, the real ghosts wandering the earth would not harm them.

Today, this has evolved into a fun and creative custom where both children and adults wear costumes inspired by ghosts, witches, zombies, and even popular movie characters. It’s a way to embrace the spooky season while keeping centuries-old traditions alive.

Why Pumpkins Became The Symbol Of Halloween

No Halloween is complete without carved pumpkins glowing with candles, but this wasn’t always the case. The practice began in Ireland, where people originally carved turnips and potatoes into lanterns to ward off evil spirits.

When Irish settlers brought the tradition to America, they found pumpkins that are larger, softer, and easier to carve, and adopted them for the festival. These glowing lanterns became known as Jack-o’-lanterns, named after an Irish folktale about a man named Jack who tricked the Devil and was doomed to wander the earth with only a carved lantern to light his way.

Since then, pumpkins have become the global symbol of Halloween, representing both protection from dark spirits and the spirit of celebration.

The Origin Of ‘Trick Or Treat’

The popular Halloween phrase “trick or treat” also has a fascinating history. It began centuries ago as a Christian custom where children and the poor would go door-to-door offering prayers for the dead in exchange for food or sweets — a practice called “souling.”

Over time, this evolved into the fun-filled tradition where children, dressed in their Halloween best, knock on doors for chocolates and sweets. The phrase “trick or treat” symbolises the playful choice between receiving a treat or playing a harmless trick.

Pumpkins And The Harvest Connection

For many farmers, the pumpkin also symbolises the autumn harvest and abundance. Lighting a candle inside the pumpkin was believed to guide wandering souls and protect crops from evil forces.

Even today, in many rural areas, people keep carved pumpkins at their doors to invite prosperity and good fortune for the coming year, blending spiritual belief with harvest gratitude.

Light Over Darkness: The True Essence Of Halloween

Beyond its spooky surface, Halloween carries a deeper meaning, it’s a celebration of light overcoming darkness, good defeating evil, and life continuing beyond death. Whether through glowing lanterns, warm bonfires, or cheerful costumes, the festival reminds us that even in the darkest night, light and laughter can shine through.