Halloween 2025: 8 Fascinating Festivals Like Halloween Celebrated Around The World

Halloween may be one of the most iconic festivals of the year, but the fascination with spirits, the afterlife, and supernatural forces isn’t limited to the West. Across the world, diverse cultures mark similar occasions to honour ancestors, ward off evil spirits, and celebrate the mysterious link between the living and the dead. From the fiery streets of Spain to the candle-lit homes of Japan, each country adds its own mystical twist.

Here are eight fascinating festivals like Halloween that are celebrated across continents, each revealing how humanity shares a deep, timeless connection with the unseen.

1. Bhoot Chaturdashi

In West Bengal, India, Bhoot Chaturdashi marks the eve of Diwali with a distinctly spooky twist. Celebrated one night before Kali Puja, it is believed that on this night, ancestral spirits return to visit their families. To guide them home and protect the living from malevolent forces, Bengalis light fourteen earthen lamps or choddo prodip around their homes. People also prepare fourteen different choddo shaak as part of the day’s ritual meal to ward off evil. Much like Halloween, the festival is rooted in the coexistence of light and darkness. It symbolises remembrance, protection, and reverence for those who came before.

2. Día De Los Muertos

Perhaps the most well-known festival akin to Halloween, Día de los Muertos is also known as the Day of the Dead. It is a vibrant Mexican celebration that honours deceased loved ones. Families build colourful altars decorated with marigolds, sugar skulls, photos, and favourite foods of the departed. Unlike Halloween’s spooky undertones, this festival is joyous and full of life. It celebrates death as a natural part of existence. Parades, music, and traditional dances fill the streets, while people paint their faces like skulls to represent the delicate balance between life and death. It’s a festival of love, remembrance, and cultural pride that turns mourning into a beautiful, communal celebration.

3. Obon Festival

The Japanese Obon Festival is one of the country’s most spiritual observances, held in summer to honour ancestors. It is believed that during Obon, the spirits of ancestors return to visit their families. To welcome them, homes and temples are decorated with lanterns and offerings of food. Families visit ancestral graves, perform Bon Odori dances, and float lanterns on rivers in a ceremony called Toro Nagashi to guide the spirits back to the afterlife. This festival is about connection, reflection, and gratitude, making it Japan's serene counterpart to the eerie thrill of Halloween.

4. Walpurgis Night

Every 30th April, the night before May Day, Europe celebrates Walpurgis Night. This festival is steeped in folklore and mysticism. In Germany and Scandinavia, it’s said that witches gather atop mountains to meet the devil and celebrate the arrival of spring. Bonfires are lit to drive away evil spirits, and people dress in costumes, dance, and make loud noises to ward off darkness. This blend of superstition and celebration gives Walpurgis Night a distinctly “Halloween-like” vibe. It’s a thrilling night of masks, magic, and mayhem.

5. Krampusnacht

In the alpine regions of Austria, Germany, and parts of Eastern Europe, Krampusnacht offers a darkly humorous contrast to Christmas cheer. Celebrated during the winter months, in this festival, the horned demon Krampus, companion of Saint Nicholas, roams the streets punishing the naughty while St Nick rewards the good. People dress as the terrifying creature, wearing fur costumes, masks, and clanging chains, creating eerie parades that blend fear and fun. The celebration serves as both a moral reminder and an exhilarating spectacle.

6. Correfocs

In Catalonia, Spain, Correfocs, or “fire-runs,” are breathtaking spectacles of flames, music, and masked devils. Participants dressed as demons and dragons run through the streets, spinning fireworks and sparklers while crowds dance to rhythmic drumming. Rooted in medieval folklore, Correfocs symbolise the eternal battle between good and evil. Though it doesn’t directly celebrate spirits, the festival’s explosive energy and theatrical darkness resonate with Halloween’s fiery, chaotic spirit.

7. Famadihana

In Madagascar, families celebrate Famadihana, or “The Turning of the Bones,” a moving ritual of remembrance. Every few years, families exhume their ancestors’ remains, rewrap them in fresh cloth, and dance with the bundles to live music. This tradition, deeply rooted in Malagasy beliefs, celebrates the unbreakable bond between the living and the dead. Rather than mourning, the event is filled with joy, laughter, and song. It aims at reaffirming that death does not end a relationship but transforms it. Much like Halloween’s connection to ancestry, Famadihana honours memory, legacy, and the circle of life.

8. Awuru Odo Festival

Among the Igbo people of Nigeria, the Awuru Odo Festival is a grand, months-long celebration marking the return of ancestral spirits to the world of the living. Held once every two years, it involves elaborate costumes, music, dancing, and storytelling. The spirits, known as “Odo," are believed to visit their families, bless them, and guide them before returning to the spirit world. The festival closes with emotional farewell ceremonies, symbolising the deep connection between the physical and spiritual realms.